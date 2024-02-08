Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 6 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 6 is set to release on February 11, 2024, at 12:05 pm EST in most parts of the world. Fans living in Japan can access the broadcast of the show on Tokyo TV and other local television networks.

The previous episode certainly gave fans plenty of things to be excited about. Watching the relationship dynamics between the Pink and Blue Rangers was quite interesting. Furthermore, it seems like the Pink Ranger has strong positive feelings towards the main character of the show.

The episode did a good job of giving equal amounts of screentime to the General as well as the Pink Ranger, and fans hope to see more of her in Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 6.

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 6 release date and time

The General as seen in the anime series (Image via Shin-Ei Animation and SynergySP)

As mentioned earlier, Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 6 is scheduled to be released on February 11, 2024, at 12:05 pm EST in most regions. Fans residing in Japan will be able to watch the broadcast on February 12, 2024, at 1:35 am JST.

It is also important for international fans to note that the English-subtitled version of the episode will be streamed 30 minutes after the original episode is aired. The release times for Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 6, along with the subsequent timezones, have been listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9:05 am Sunday February 11 Central Standard Time 11:05 am Sunday February 11 Eastern Standard Time 12:05 pm Sunday February 11 Greenwich Mean Time 5:05 pm Sunday February 11 Central European Time 6:05 pm Sunday February 11 Indian Standard Time 10:35 pm Sunday February 11 Philippine Time 1:05 am Sunday February 12 Australia Central Standard Time 2:35 am Monday February 12

Where to watch Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 6?

International audiences can watch the English-subtitled version of Mr. Villain's Day Off episode 6 on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Fans will also have the option of viewing the episode on Amazon Prime Video.

However, those watching on this particular platform can access the episode after a 1-week delay, that is, on February 18, 2024. The availability of the aforementioned streaming platforms is limited to certain regions only.

It is also important for fans to note that Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 6 will not be available to stream for free. Fans will have to avail of the platforms’ paid services to access the episode and the rest of the catalog.

Fans in Japan can watch on numerous television networks, including Tokyo TV, BS Nippon TV, AT-X, and Osaka TV. That being said, the release dates vary depending on the television network.

Osaka TV will stream the episode on February 13, 2024 (2 am JST), AT-X will stream the episode on February 14, 2024 (10 pm JST), and BS Nippon TV will stream the episode on February 18, 2024 (11 pm JST).

A brief recap of Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 5

The episode commenced with the introduction of the Pink Ranger. While she is happy with her current responsibilities, she has always wanted to be a magical girl.

She was inspired by a television series filled with pretty-looking girls who could conjure spells and utilize magic in various situations. She found them extremely pretty and was pleased to note that the merchandise from her favorite television show was returned to the police station.

She met the General and was quite happy to meet him since he called her a magical girl in their short interactions. The rest of the episode focused on the General spending his free time cleaning the house and purchasing various panda-themed goods from the local stores.

The episode ended with him trying to elicit a reaction from a stray cat by making the same sounds that a cat does. The Pink Ranger found this interaction, and the episode ended on that note.

What to expect in Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 6

Based on how things are heading, the upcoming episode will most likely bring in the Red Ranger this time. He might share screentime with the General, and the two could meet each other on the street, with the latter having no intention to fight on his days off.

Furthermore, fans could expect the Pink Ranger to approach the General on the street, and the episode could focus on the development of their relationship as well.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.