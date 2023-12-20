Girls Band Cry anime announces Spring 2024 release date in new teaser trailer

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, the official website for Toei Animation's original Girls Band Cry anime series unveiled a new teaser trailer for the upcoming television anime series. Within the trailer, the Spring 2024 release date for the series was officially announced, as was additional staff for the upcoming original anime project.

The Girls Band Cry anime also unveiled a new key visual for the series, which features the central quintet of Nina Iseri, Momoka Kawaragi, Subaru Awa, Tomo Ebizuka, and Rupa. Starring cast members for the central group of characters have already been announced, with additional staff members presumably set to be announced as the series’ air date draws nearer.

As mentioned above, the Girls Band Cry anime is an original television anime series produced by Toei Animation, meaning it has no source material from which it is adapting its story. Likewise, fans have no idea what to expect from the series aside from the plot information that Toei Animation has shared thus far.

Toei Animation’s original Girls Band Cry anime set to premiere on Japanese television in April 2024

As mentioned above, the Girls Band Cry anime series officially announced its April 2024 release date via the release of its main trailer on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The series will broadcast on the Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11 broadcasting stations on Japanese cable television sometime in April 2024. A full release date will likely be announced in the weeks leading up to the anime’s premiere in Japan.

Voice actors RINA, Yuri, Mirei, Natsu, and Syuri perform the starring roles of Nina Iseri, Momoka Kawaragi, Subaru Awa, Tomo Ebizuka, and Rupa, respectively. Kazuo Sakai is directing the series at Toei Animation, with Jukki Hanada handling the series composition. Nari Teshima is designing the series’ characters. Mari Kondo and Jae Hoon Jung are the CGI directors. Kenji Tamai is composing the music, while Yusuke Tanaka is credited for music accompaniment.

Toei is likely best known for its work with its long-running anime series, such as their yearly Precure anime, the weekly One Piece television anime series, and classics like Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, and more. Toei describes the Girls Band Cry anime as follows:

"The main character drops out of high school in her second year, and aims at entering a university while working alone in Tokyo. A girl is betrayed by her friends and doesn't know what to do. Another girl is abandoned by her parents, and tries to survive in the city by doing part-time jobs. This world lets us down all the time. Nothing goes as planned. But we want something that we can continue to like. We believe there's a place where we belong. That's why we sing."

