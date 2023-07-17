8 Dragon Ball characters turned real with AI

Dragon Ball characters holds an esteemed position in the world of anime and manga as they are loved by fans worldwide. With a vast array of characters, each showcasing unique appearances and personalities, it has captured the hearts of many. Recently, the trend of AI-generated images have emerged, presenting these iconic characters with unprecedented realism and breathing new vitality into their existence.
This article compares AI-generated images of the Dragon Ball characters to their anime counterparts. It explores the similarities and differences between the two, as well as the implications these AI-generated images hold for the future of anime.
From Goku to Freiza: 8 Dragon Ball characters who have been turned real with AI
The Dragon Ball characters' AI-generated images came to life through an advanced technique known as Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs). These networks, a machine learning algorithm, possess the remarkable ability to create incredibly realistic visuals.
The AI-generated images closely resemble the iconic Dragon Ball characters from the anime series as they successfully capture their facial features, hairstyles, and clothing with remarkable accuracy. However, there are noticeable differences present as well. Particularly, the AI-generated images showcase a more lifelike skin tone and enhanced muscular definition. When comparing both versions, these distinctions become apparent.
1) Goku
The AI-generated image of Goku shows a remarkable level of realism, capturing the essence of this Dragon Ball character. With a well-defined muscular build, his iconic golden hair and black eyes bring an uncanny similarity to his animated counterpart.
While retaining the familiar traits, the image takes on a more lifelike quality with heightened precision and authenticity. The skin tone possesses a slightly darker hue compared to its animated version, subtly enhancing the overall realism. Additionally, Goku's hair in this rendition appears somewhat shorter than that depicted in the anime series.
Known for his compassionate nature, unwavering determination, and affinity for combat, Saiyan warrior Goku captivates fans far and wide. When it comes to his anime depiction, it closely resembles the AI-generated image. However, his unmistakable features include slightly longer hair, captivating eyes adorned with a lighter shade of blue, and a radiant complexion.
2) Gohan
The AI-generated image of Gohan portrays the Dragon Ball character with intricate detailing of his muscular physique, black hair, and dark brown eyes. Moreover, notable enhancements bring a more lifelike quality to Gohan's facial features, making them appear sharper and more detailed. The overall skin tone deviates slightly from the anime version by being a touch darker, while his iconic hair has been slightly shortened.
Gohan, Goku's son and a skilled martial artist, is known for his intellect, immense power potential, and gentle demeanor. Visually speaking, Gohan's appearance in the anime bears striking resemblance to the AI generated image. However, there are a few subtle differences. His hair extends slightly longer, and his eyes have a lighter shade of brown compared to the AI generated depiction.
3) Krillin
Krillin's AI version possesses a well-built physique, a smooth hairless scalp, and strikingly dark grey eyes. His facial characteristics resemble those of the Dragon Ball character, yet they exhibit greater definition and realism.
Moreover, the skin tone leans slightly towards a deeper shade compared to the animated rendition, while the head appears marginally smaller in size. The AI-generated image gives Krillin an illusory impression of increased height surpassing that depicted in the anime.
Krillin is a skilled martial artist and holds the title of Goku's closest companion. Known for his unwavering loyalty towards Goku and their circle of friends, Krillin is easily recognizable due to his bald head. Although sharing a resemblance to the AI generated image in terms of anime appearance, he distinguishes himself with slightly larger head proportions and lighter shaded black eyes.
4) Goten
The AI-generated image of Goten shows a more realistic interpretation of the beloved Dragon Ball character. Compared to the animated version, he possesses a less muscular physique while maintaining his distinct features: golden white hair and brown eyes.
Although his facial characteristics closely resemble those of the anime rendition, they are augmented with greater definition and lifelike qualities. Notably, this depiction showcases a slightly darker skin tone and longer hair than the original design.
Goten is Goku's son and Trunks's closest companion. Known for his youthful innocence and playful personality, he bears a resemblance to the AI generated image with slight differences. His hair is slightly shorter than depicted, and his eyes exhibit a captivating shade of turquoise blue.
5) Vegeta
A more realistic and menacing depiction of the Dragon Ball character Vegeta is brought to life through an AI-generated image. The chiseled jawline and deep frown highlight his intense demeanor, while the darker shade of black hair styled in a spiky manner adds to his allure.
Capturing Vegeta's arrogance and pride, the AI image perfectly embodies his personality. Moreover, the skin tone closely resembles the anime version, with the only notable difference being slightly shorter hair.
Vegeta, the proud and arrogant Saiyan prince, stands as Goku's friend and eternal rival. Known for his impressive combat skills and unwavering determination to surpass his own limits, Vegeta perpetually strives for greater strength. While sharing a resemblance with the AI-generated image, his distinct features include slightly longer hair and deep, pitch-black eyes.
6) Piccolo
The AI-generated image of Piccolo depicts the Dragon Ball character with heightened realism and an otherworldly appearance. His arms feature prominent purple muscles, while his complexion takes on a distinctive green hue.
Aside from that, wrinkles adorn his skin, which adds depth to his portrayal. The deep-green eyes also complement the overall aesthetic. Compared to the original anime version, this depiction showcases a slightly darker skin tone and proportionately smaller ears.
Piccolo is a Namekian warrior who is Goku's ally. He is known for his wisdom and his powerful fighting skills. Piccolo's anime appearance is similar to the AI-generated image, but his skin is a slightly lighter shade of green,and his ears are slightly smaller. In addition, the muscles on his arms are seen in pink color.
7) Master Roshi
The AI-generated image of Master Roshi accurately captures his signature features, including a wrinkled face, long white beard, and bald head. Compared to the anime version, the skin tone in the AI image appears slightly lighter, while the beard is depicted as longer.
Master Roshi serves as Goku's wise martial arts mentor. This Dragon Ball character is known for his sagacity, as well as his peculiar penchant for mischief and the distinctive turtle hermit martial arts style. While Master Roshi's appearance in the anime is reminiscent of the AI-generated image, noticable differences are also apparent—his face has fewer wrinkles and his beard is slightly shorter.
8) Majin Buu
Here, Majin Buu's portrayal takes a more playful approach. His animated form is accentuated with a round physique, pink-toned skin, and an impish countenance. While his complexion leans slightly lighter than the original anime rendition, his ears have also been subtly downsized.
Majin Buu is a unique Dragon Ball character. With his pink skin and demonic appearance, he was brought to life by the sorcerer Bibidi. Majin Buu is renowned for his childlike demeanor that contrasts with his formidable destructive capabilities. While resembling an AI-generated image in the anime, he stands slightly shorter and possesses eyes of a darker shade of pink.
Conclusion
These AI-generated images showcasing the Dragon Ball characters mark a captivating advancement in the realm of anime. They bring forth a more lifelike portrayal of these beloved characters, propelling intriguing possibilities for the future of this art form.
