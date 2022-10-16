Dragon Ball's Gohan vs Jiren fanart has fans on the edge of their seats

The latest piece of fanart to come from the Dragon Ball community has fans on the edge of their seats for what might be one of the greatest hypothetical matchups in franchise history. The fanart, which serves as a poster for a French fan-made publication of Dragon Ball, depicts Jiren and Gohan going up against one another in the comic’s October 25 issue.

Since the release of the Super Hero film in June of this year, Gohan has been a hot topic in the series’ community. This was only exacerbated with the arrival of Black Frieza in the manga, which has led many to suspect that the film’s Final Gohan form might soon come to the series’ manga.

However, fans are currently preoccupied with imagining the aforementioned hypothetical matchup - Gohan versus one of his father's greatest opponents yet. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the predominant reactions of Dragon Ball fans towards this apocryphal, hypothetical matchup.

Latest Dragon Ball fanart stirs fans up, reactions range from powerscaling debates to begging for canon matchup

Unsurprisingly, the Dragon Ball fandom has found itself locked in powerscaling debates once again in light of the latest fanart from the series' community. With the topic at hand being Jiren versus Gohan, fans of both powerhouses are showing out in droves to defend their preferred champion and justifying why they would win.

One of the most mentioned power ups, abilities, or feats so far has been the Final Gohan form which was featured in the Super Hero film. Many argue that with Gohan being as powerful as he can potentially be in the form, he would eventually defeat Universe 11’s strongest fighter despite it being somewhat of a struggle.

For Jiren, one of the most heavily discussed points is him fighting off the group of Universe 7 Fighters at the end of the Tournament of Power.

For Jiren, one of the most heavily discussed points is him fighting off the group of Universe 7 Fighters at the end of the Tournament of Power. Fans are questioning if even the Final Gohan form can match the power which Goku, Android 17, and Frieza were putting out at the end of the competition.

However, the aforementioned trio were incredibly tired by that point and essentially on their last legs, even if they were still Universe 7’s strongest fighters. As a result, it seems almost silly to argue that a fresh Final Gohan is weaker than the aforementioned trio fighting on their last legs.

One argument that could be made in Jiren's favor is that even if Gohan can outmatch the Tournament of Power's winning Trio, Jiren himself was also very tired at that point.

One argument that could be made in Jiren's favor is that even if Gohan can outmatch the Tournament of Power’s winning Trio, Jiren himself was also very tired at that point.

As a result, the comparison is somewhat skewed on both sides, since each party was on their last legs and not presenting themselves at their absolute best.

What can be said for sure is that a relatively fresh Jiren struggled intensely against Goku’s Mastered Ultra Instinct form. Thus, the question mainly becomes whether or not a fresh Final Gohan can overpower a Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku, inherit defenses of the latter form aside.

Unfortunately, the jury's still out when it comes to this incredibly pressing Dragon Ball power scaling question.

It seems that fans don't have a direct answer to this either, since more information on both forms (especially Gohan's) is needed before such an apocryphal question can be addressed.

Those fans who have moved past powerscaling debates are instead celebrating how great it is that the franchise has ballooned to such a large scale.

While many still consider Dragon Ball Z to be their favorite series in the franchise yet, Dragon Ball Super’s introduction of these beloved characters and forms cannot be understated.

