Dragon Ball: The Breakers’ complete Xbox achievement list revealed

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is finally live and fans are having quite a fun time trying out this incredibly unique title which lets you play as a citizen in the Dragon Ball universe.
The title is a survival game where you will either need to play as the Raider or as one of the Survivors. The Raiders are iconic villains from the Dragon Ball franchise with just Frieza, Buu, and Cell being part of the current line-up.
Survivors are some of the citizens in the series, the unsung heroes with whom you will need to survive with, and escape the Raiders’ onslaught.
Survivors will get special abilities to combat the Raiders from time to time, with the ultimate goal being to escape the supervillains’ clutches.
There are a lot of achievements that you will be able to achieve as you play through the game, and today’s list will talk about all the Xbox achievements for Dragon Ball: The Breakers and their respective objectives.
All Xbox achievements for Dragon Ball: The Breakers
Here is a list of all the achievements that you can earn from the Xbox version of Dragon Ball: The Breakers,
The Breaking Point
- Description: Obtain all achievements.
- Gamescore: 0
We'll Survive If We Work Together!
- Description: Complete the prologue.
- Gamescore: 15
Time for a Makeover!
- Description: Change your costume.
- Gamescore: 15
Training to Survive
- Description: Train any skill up to +20.
- Gamescore: 30
Your Suffering Starts Now
- Description: Power any raider skill up to +20.
- Gamescore: 30
First-Time Customer
- Description: Buy something in the shop.
- Gamescore: 15
Lend Me Your Strength!
- Description: Obtain a transphere from a Spirit Siphon.
- Gamescore: 15
You're a Lot Braver Than Me
- Description: Reach survivor level 30.
- Gamescore: 65
I Guess I'm Too Strong for You
- Description: Reach raider level 30.
- Gamescore: 65
Hey, You're Pretty Good at This!
- Description: Finish 50 matches as a survivor.
- Gamescore: 90
The Day Has Finally Come...
- Description: Finish 50 matches as a raider.
- Gamescore: 90
Am I a Genius or What?
- Description: Find two super time machine power keys in one match.
- Gamescore: 15
Puttin' in the Work
- Description: Place two super time machine power keys in one match.
- Gamescore: 15
A Real Time Machine!
- Description: Successfully start up the super time machine.
- Gamescore: 15
Invaluable Friends
- Description: Successfully start up the super time machine with all survivors having survived.
- Gamescore: 30
You Mad?
- Description: Destroy the super time machine startup system.
- Gamescore: 15
I Will Rid This Place of Every One of You!
- Description: Destroy the time machine.
- Gamescore: 30
Thanks a Bunch!
- Description: Rescue five civilians in one match.
- Gamescore: 15
So Many People, So Little Time...
- Description: Finish off five civilians in one match.
- Gamescore: 15
It's Time to Create Perfection!
- Description: Finish off four survivors in one match.
- Gamescore: 15
Killed all Earthlings!
- Description: Finish off all survivors and win the game.
- Gamescore: 30
Really Really... HATE YOU!
- Description: Finish off a survivor with a special finisher.
- Gamescore: 15
A-Time-Travelin' We Will Go
- Description: Escape in the time machine with three or more allies.
- Gamescore: 30
Life Is a Precious Gift
- Description: Escape the raider's pursuit and survive three times in one match.
- Gamescore: 15
You're Going Down!
- Description: Defeat a raider with an attack during an Ultimate Dragon Change.
- Gamescore: 30
You Ready for Me?
- Description: Gather Change Power and reach Dragon Change Lv. 3.
- Gamescore: 15
Care to Help Me Warm Up?
- Description: Reach Lv.4 as a raider.
- Gamescore: 15
I've Had My Fill of Bad Futures!
- Description: Prevent a raider from finishing off an ally.
- Gamescore: 15
Hey, That Was Pretty Cool!
- Description: Land a vanish move against an opponent using a Super Attack.
- Gamescore: 15
My First Skill
- Description: Use an active skill as a survivor.
- Gamescore: 15
Wanna Run Away? Now's Your Chance!
- Description: Attack a raider whose lvl is higher than your DC lvl while they are destroying the startup system.
- Gamescore: 15
Miraculous Special Ultra Super Megaton PUNCH
- Description: Without using Dragon Change, attack a raider trying to destroy the time machine startup system.
- Gamescore: 15
Here's a Senzu Bean!
- Description: Revive three downed allies in one match.
- Gamescore: 15
Did You Think I'd Let You Get Away?
- Description: Destroy an area and down two survivors.
- Gamescore: 30
Heya!
- Description: Send an emote.
- Gamescore: 15
Check This Out!
- Description: Send a signal to an ally letting them know where an item is.
- Gamescore: 15
Y-You Got It!
- Description: Respond to an ally's signal.
- Gamescore: 15
This is for you!
- Description: Send a stamp.
- Gamescore: 15
OMG! He Said the Thing!
- Description: Use a line as a raider.
- Gamescore: 15
Find the Power Keys!
- Description: Open five red item boxes in one match.
- Gamescore: 15
What Are You Buyin'?
- Description: Make a purchase at a vending machine six times in one match.
- Gamescore: 15
Come Forth, Shenron!
- Description: Have Shenron grant your wish.
- Gamescore: .30
With season one of Dragon Ball: The Breakers now live, it will be quite interesting to see what more content Dimps will have in store for players in the coming months.