How to Dragon Change in Dragon Ball: The Breakers and go toe-to-toe with Raiders

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is a very fun take on the survival genre and boasts gameplay that the franchise has not seen before.

Here players get to play as either a Raider who is looking to destroy the world or as Survivors who need to play on their wit to escape the Raiders and win the game.

The online game, inspired by Dead by Daylight, has some of the most iconic Dragon Ball super villains as Raiders. For now, the title only has Cell, Frieza, and Buu to pilot, while the Survivors consist of citizens and some of the most unsung heroes in Dragon Ball history.

However, these citizens are not entirely powerless in the game, as there are many tools in their arsenal that they can use to get more powerful and escape a Raider. One such tool is Dragon Change, which will allow you, if you are playing as a Survivor, to increase your power level for a limited time.

This will allow you to go toe-to-toe with the Raiders and even defeat them in a fight securing a win. However, activating the power is easier said than done, hence, today’s guide will go over how you can Dragon Change in Dragon Ball: The Breakers.

Dragon changing in Dragon Ball: The Breakers

The Survivors in Dragon Ball: The Breakers will be able to withstand the onslaught of the Super Villa Raider through borrowed help from characters like Vegeta, Gohan, and Goku. This will allow you to increase your power level for a limited time as a Survivor and fight with a Raider on equal footing.

Hence, to be able to activate Dragon changes in the survival game, you will be required to,

Collect Power Cubes or Power S items which will be located all throughout the map. They might be a bit hard to find when you are new to the game, but as you get more familiar with the maps and stages, it will not be much too tricky to come across them.

After locating a Power Cube, you will be required to approach it and hit the keybind to pick them up. For Xbox the keybind is RB, for PlayStation it’s R1, and for the Nintendo Switch it’s ZR.

Once you collect encough cubes in a match, the powerlevel of your survivor will go up dramatically, and once that happerns, you receive a prompt and you will be able to activate Dragon Chnage in Dragon Ball: The Breakers..

Using Dragon Change in Dragon Ball: The Breakers

After collecting enough cubes, your levels will increase and you will be able to activate Dragon change.

While in the state, here is a list of attacks that you will be able to pull off, along with their keybinds:

Rush Attack

Xbox: X button

PS: Square button

Switch: Y button

Super Attack

Xbox: Hold RB and X (Rush attack) button

PS: Hold R1 and square button

Switch: Hold ZR and Y button

Dodge

Xbox: B button

PS: Circle button

Switch: A button

Flight

Xbox: A button

PS: X button

Switch: B button

You will be able to activate various abilities as a Survivor in Dragon Ball: The Breakers, moreover, you can customize the three tier Dragon Change by making your way to the Battle Settings. It’s important to note here that every power level can only be assigned only one Dragon change in the title.

