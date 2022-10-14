How to easily change Raiders in Dragon Ball: The Breakers

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is finally live, and many in the community are enjoying this incredibly unique entry in the franchise, which boasts a very different gameplay and narrative.

The new Dragon Ball game is an online asymmetrical action title in which a gang of seven ordinary citizens will try their best to survive the onslaught of Raiders. The Raiders will be iconic villains from Dragon Ball games and anime, and for now, Cell, Frieza, and Buu are the only three in the line-up.

Whereas predecessors like Fighter Z and even Xenoverse Chronicles had powerful characters go up against another super-powered character, The Breakers, however, is all about playing some of the unsung heroes in Dragon Ball and helping them survive super villains.

As you progress through the game, you will be able to change the Raiders that you go up against. It’s not too complicated to accomplish, and today’s guide will go over how you will be able to easily change the Raiders in Dragon Ball: The Breakers.

Changing Raiders in Dragon Ball: The Breakers

The role of the Raiders in Dragon Ball: The Breakers is to try to hunt and destroy the citizens who are looking to survive. You will be able to unlock more Raiders, and you'll have the ability to change them as you make your way through the game and clear specific objectives.

Hence, when playing as a Raider, you will start the game with Larva for Cell and First Form Frieza unlocked. Once you complete more objectives, your Raider will evolve and unlock new abilities in the process.

You can follow these steps to change your Raider for a game:

Make your way to the Queue screen in Dragon Ball: The Breakers’ main menu. Here you will be allowed to press Triangle and go through all the unlocked and available Raiders that you were able to get your hands on thus far.

After cycling through the list of Raiders, you can pick one for the match, and that is who you will play as to try and wipe out all the citizens who are trying to escape your onslaught.

While playing as a Raider might make you feel invincible, there are many ways by which Survivors can steal the match from under your nose. The online survival game is quite balanced when it comes to giving both sides of the field tools to win the game, and although Raiders might have a natural advantage in the field, the right strategy can help Survivors win games easily.

To win, Survivors will be required to either, “Escape with the Super Time Machine,” “Escape with the Little Time Machines,” or “Defeat the Raider in a fight.”

Although the last one might feel unattainable, Dragon Ball: The Breakers does give Survivors certain power-up abilities to fight against the Raider. Hence, there are scenarios when the citizens in the game will be able to take down the likes of Frieza, Cell, and Buu in a fight.

Although playing as a Raider is incredibly fun, it's advised that you don't get too overconfident and underestimate the Survivors, as it will lead to your defeat.

Poll : 0 votes