Dragon Ball Super chapter 88: Expected release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Dragon Ball Super chapter 88 is still a few weeks away from being available to fans of the series. Toyotarou, the artist in charge of this sequel series, is currently taking a small break after publishing 87 chapters of the same uninterrupted. This monthly manga will come back sooner than you expect, with new adventures for our heroes.

The last published chapter gave fans the long-awaited finale of the Granolah Survivor arc, ending the life of Gas, the most powerful villain Goku and Vegeta had to face. It also revealed a new form for Frieza, with which the emperor completely overpowered the Saiyans. Dragon Ball Super chapter 88 will commence with a whole new arc for our protagonists. Continue reading to learn more about its release.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dragon Ball Super manga series.

What new adventures await Goku and Vegeta in Dragon Ball Super chapter 88?

When will the chapter come out? Where can you read it?

Goku looking at his father's scouter (Image via Shueisha)

Dragon Ball Super chapter 88 is expected to be released this coming November 19 or 20, as it has been released since the series' inception. The series will remain on hiatus throughout October as Toyotarou prepares for the new manga arc. Nonetheless, fans need not worry about anything as it was confirmed a few months ago that the series would return before the end of the current year.

When Dragon Ball Super chapter 88 comes out, fans will be able to read it on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app and Viz Media’s Manga Plus site. Fans are encouraged to use these platforms for the series, as doing so supports the official release of the manga. If you want to read the previous chapter, you can do so on Shonen Jump+ for a small fee.

What to expect from Dragon Ball Super chapter 88?

Goku will have to train more than ever in Dragon Ball Super chapter 88 (Image via Shueisha)

The Heeter family has been defeated and peace has been brought back to Granolah’s life. It is time for Goku and Vegeta to begin their new adventures and continue their training with Beerus and Whis. Despite the significant power increase they experienced throughout the Granolah Survivor arc, the Saiyans were reminded that they are still not the strongest.

Even in their most powerful form, Frieza was capable of defeating them almost instantaneously. Our heroes are far from being as powerful as they want to be, which is why Dragon Ball Super chapter 88 may focus on their new training regime. In order to reach Frieza’s level, Goku and Vegeta will have to work harder than ever.

Goku and Granolah (Image via Shueisha)

Nonetheless, the chapter may also focus on the Saiyans working to perfect their new transformations. While Goku is still trying to learn how to use his True Ultra Instinct effectively, Vegeta needs to learn how to harvest the power of destruction without almost dying in battle. Their training with the God of Destruction and his respective Angel will be more intense than ever before.

What happened in the last chapter?

Black Frieza (Image via Shueisha)

Dragon Ball Super chapter 87 started with Granolah, Goku, and Vegeta being healed by Monaito after their battle against Gas. Sadly, as the group celebrated their victory, the younger Heeter brother came back, looking almost like a living corpse. Our heroes were unable to do anything against this new version of Gas and were about to be killed when Frieza arrived.

Within seconds, the emperor killed both Gas and Elek, saving our heroes’ lives. Frieza revealed his powerful new transformation, Frieza Black, which he obtained after training for ten years in the Room of Spirit and Time. The chapter ended with Whis picking up the Saiyans and commenting that there could still be a being stronger than Frieza in the universe.

