Dragon Ball Super chapter 88 spoilers put Goten & Trunks in the spotlight, Saiyaman returns

Dragon Ball Super chapter 88’s draft pages were leaked on Wednesday, December 14, bringing with them the exciting start of a new arc for the smash-hit series. Shockingly, the upcoming issue seems set to focus more on Goku’s family rather than on Goku himself.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 88’s initial leaked draft pages show Goten and Trunks in the spotlight, seemingly picking up the Saiyaman mantle from the now-adult Gohan. While it’s possible that Gohan may still be donning his Saiyaman outfit occasionally, this is unconfirmed, as he’s not seen in any of the issue’s leaked draft pages.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 88 returns with Red Ribbon Army-themed color spread highlighting Goten and Trunks

Dragon Ball Super chapter 88’s leaked draft pages begin with a color spread featuring Goten, Trunks, and various members of the Red Ribbon Army. This includes Mai and Dr. Hedo, whom fans may recognize from the recent Super Hero film for the franchise. Based on this color spread, it seems as though the Red Ribbon Army will be central to Goten and Trunks’ adventures.

The next leaked draft page shows Goku, Beerus, Whis, and the Oracle Fish eating a meal after a training session. Vegeta, meanwhile, is staring out into the sky, thinking of Black Frieza, who debuted at the end of Granolah the Survivor arc. A shot of Earth ends the page, with Vegeta seemingly monologuing throughout based on the style of the text boxes present.

The following page shows Goten and Trunks posing in their Saiyaman outfits, seemingly taking up the mantle for themselves. The two are then seen fighting petty criminals who are robbing what appears to be a jewelry store, with the two groups going back and forth before one of the criminals pulls out a gun.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 88’s leaked draft pages then show Trunks cooly grabbing the gun from the criminal, smashing it into pieces, and throwing it into a plastic bag. Trunks then ties up the bag and offers it back to the criminal, who is stunned by what he just witnessed.

The criminals then rush Goten and Trunks, with one of them still wielding a knife as the fight begins. However, after a quick action sequence, both criminals are taken down by being kicked back into the jewelry store’s sign, seemingly with minimal effort on Goten and Trunks’ part. With the two criminals incapacitated, Goten and Trunks take a moment to bask in the admiration coming from a nearby crowd as police arrive.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 88’s leaked draft pages then show the two going to a nearby rooftop as the police arrive, watching as the two criminals are apprehended. Trunks then takes his helmet off, adjusting his hair and speaking to Goten while the latter does the same thing.

The two then strike a pose in front of a billboard with an image of a man known as “Clean God,” who is likely another superhero like Trunks and Goten. As the two notice the sign and say something, Goten receives what is likely a text message on what appears to be his cell phone. He and Trunks continue speaking for a while before sitting at the rooftop’s edge.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 88’s final leaked draft pages reveal Chi-Chi to be the one getting in touch with Goten. It seems she’s yelling at him about going to school as the young man quickly grabs a bag and goes behind the billboard, coming back in a school outfit. He seems to say goodbye to Trunks here as the Flying Nimbus appears, mirroring Gohan’s school-hero balance in the Buu saga of Dragon Ball Z.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 88 seems like a fairly exciting and engaging chapter overall when considering the purpose it serves as an introductory issue. With the new arc seemingly set to focus on Goten and Trunks as they become the next era of Saiyamen, fans can count on a stimulating arc full of twists, turns, action, and more.

