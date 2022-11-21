Akira Toriyama confirmed to return for new Dragon Ball anime in 2023

Based on recent leaks, it seems that Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama is set to be involved in the production of an upcoming 2023 anime series for the franchise. The news comes from a Twitter user and reputable franchise leak and news source, @DBSChronicles (Chronicles).

With the information coming from a veritable source, fans can look at this as a sort of double confirmation. While the post primarily confirms Akira Toriyama's involvement in the upcoming series, it also appears to confirm that a new Dragon Ball anime will be released sooner rather than later.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down this latest Dragon Ball news, speculates on what to expect, and more.

Toriyama’s alleged involvement in upcoming Dragon Ball anime bodes well for fans looking for more of Z-feel to contemporary franchise

As mentioned above, the news came from Twitter user and reputable franchise leak and news source, @DBSChronicles (Chronicles). Chronicles' leaks and reports have historically been extremely accurate, with the vast majority of them not only coming true but being spot-on in the reality of the reported situations.

As also mentioned above, Chronicles’ latest report only concerns Toriyama’s alleged involvement with the upcoming anime production. While the leak also implicitly confirms a Dragon Ball anime of some form, whether film or television, in 2023, the news primarily concerns Toriyama’s alleged involvement.

Despite his involvement only being alleged at this time, fans are incredibly excited over the news of said involvement and hope that Toriyama ends up deeply involved with the series. Many seem to be hoping that his return to a production role for the series’ anime will steer the franchise in a more Z-like direction, which many consider to be the franchise’s peak all things considered.

While this sentiment is dominating discussions among those who are celebrating Toriyama's alleged involvement, they aren't the only ones who are relieved to hear of his return. Even those fans who feel the Super series has been fantastic are excited to hear of the alleged return. These fans are also citing his involvement with the Super manga in recent arcs, praising his recent contributions.

On a similar note, there’s currently no news on what this upcoming anime project will be or on what it will cover. If it’s another franchise film, fans will likely be in the dark about what it will focus on until the film’s release process begins.

However, if it’s a television anime, it’s highly likely that it will be season 2 of Dragon Ball Super, and adapt some of the recent manga arcs. This would also explain why Toriyama is allegedly returning to a production role for the upcoming series.

