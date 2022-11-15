Dragon Ball Super teases major announcement for Jump Festa 2023

The reputable franchise news source @DBSChronicles (Chronicles) leaked information about a major Dragon Ball Super Jump Festa 2023 exhibit on Monday, November 14. While information is currently scarce and addresses a minor aspect, it may foreshadow major plot points in the manga series to come.

Although Dragon Ball Super does not have a Super Stage presence at Jump Festa 2023, it will be a part of Jump Festa 2023’s Jump Genga World display. The latest nugget of information presumes that the aforementioned exhibit will be on display, potentially teasing major things to come for the series.

Dragon Ball Super will drop a new illustration at Jump Festa 2023, which could hint at a new manga arc, anime season, and more

The latest

As previously stated, the reputable franchise leaker and news source @DBSChronicles (Chronicles) teased Dragon Ball Super's presence at Jump Festa 2023. According to Chronicles, the series will feature a "colored genga illustrated by Toyotaro," most likely in the aforementioned Jump Genga World display.

Chronicles also mentions Toyotaro revealing the official colors for Vegeta's Ultra Ego form via various illustrations at Jump Festa 2022's Dragon Ball Super Stage. As a result, Chronicles and many other fans believe that the upcoming illustration will reveal something new about the series' manga or a possible second anime season.

One possible reveal that many fans are looking forward to is the official colors for the Black Frieza form. This form was introduced abruptly at the end of the Granolah the Survivor arc, and manga fans have been debating it ever since.

However, as of the writing of this article, the series' manga has been on indefinite hiatus since its August 2022 issue. This is also the point at which the Granolah the Survivor arc concludes and Black Frieza is introduced. In other words, the depiction of Black Frieza's official colors would be the first manga-related news to emerge from the series since its hiatus.

This could also imply that the manga will soon return with an arc focused on the Black Frieza form, as well as what the fan-favorite franchise villain is up to with these new abilities. In any case, an illustration of anything from / related to the manga would most likely indicate a return of the monthly series in the near future.

While an illustration announcing a second anime season is possible, it appears unlikely due to a number of factors. One of the most noticeable distinctions is that a new season is usually announced at a Super Stage, with either a trailer or a full key visual rather than an illustration. The absence of Dragon Ball Super from the Super Stage this year appears to imply that big news from the series' manga, rather than the anime, is on the way.

