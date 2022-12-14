Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 207 spoilers: Choso lands a sneak attack, Kenjaku fatally injures Yuki

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 ended on a cliffhanger with a severely injured Yuki coughing up blood while Kenjaku mocked her for not using her domain. Unbeknownst to him, Choso returned to the fight, preparing to launch a sneak attack on the body-hopping sorcerer.

With the series being on hiatus last week, fans have been speculating how the battle against Kenjaku will proceed, with Yuki and Choso at a clear disadvantage. The leaked spoilers for chapter 207 shed light upon how the Death Painting and the special-grade sorcerers will fare against the enemy, confirming several fan theories.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 207 spoilers reveal how Yuki and Choso vs. Kenjaku battle will progress

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 207 leaked spoilers begin with another flashback of Tengen, Yuki, and Choso brainstorming on how to defeat Kenjaku. Back in the present, raw scans show the Death Painting launching a sneak attack upon Kenjaku while the latter is preoccupied with Yuki, who reached her limit at the end of chapter 206.

Kenjaku tries to dodge and take Choso out of the equation, but the Death Painting’s attack lands and rips off the top half of Geto’s head, revealing the body-hopping sorcerer’s brain inside.

Both Yuki and Choso see Kenjaku’s true form for the first time before simultaneously resuming the attacks to prevent the ancient sorcerer from getting any chance to recover. But Kenjaku heals his head anyway while blocking the barrage of attacks directed towards him.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 207 spoilers then show Yuki using Reverse Cursed Technique to heal her arm while Choso holds the fort, reactivating Star Rage and imbuing her shikigami Garuda with virtual mass.

She begins wielding Garuda like a whip, lashing out at Kenjaku, who vaults away out of reach. But the special-grade sorcerer slams the shikigami into the ground, destroying the floor and creating massive cracks all along the walls of the Tombs of the Star Corridor.

Chapter 207 raw scans show Kenjaku being overwhelmed by Yuki and Choso attacking him from both sides, leaving him with nowhere to escape. But just before the two fighters reach the ancient sorcerer, he activates his Gravity cursed technique, forcing them to collapse onto the ground.

Choso is pushed onto the floor face down, but the mass provided by Yuki’s Star Rage overrides the effect of gravity, and Garuda begins moving again.

Yuki stops using the shikigami like a weapon and opts for close-range combat again, repeatedly punching Kenjaku in the face. But Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 207 leaked spoilers reveal that Kenjaku had been waiting for the former Star Plasma Vessel to get close, allowing him to grab her arm and unleash a mini Uzumaki at her.

The attack blasts half of her face away, but the body-hopping sorcerer does not stop there, not giving Yuki any chance to escape or heal herself. The leaked final page of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 207 shows Choso watching in horror as Kenjaku uses another mini Uzumaki, which blasts right through Yuki’s abdomen.

Final thoughts

The battle raging on in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 207 has been both intense and unpredictable, making it impossible to guess who would win. Mangaka Gege Akutami seems to have begun pulling out the big guns by showing Kenjaku finally entering the battle himself, emphasizing how significant it is to prevent the ancient sorcerer from capturing Tengen.

The high-stakes battle at the Star Corridor tombs will inevitably end with at least one of the three participants dying, Choso being the most likely victim. Although the spoilers show Yuki being pierced through by Kenjaku’s attack, the sorcerer’s rank as a special grade and her ability to use the Reverse Cursed technique suggests that she will not meet her end so easily.

