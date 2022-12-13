Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 207: Release date, where to read, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 207 will be released worldwide on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 12 am JST. Readers can access the chapter for free on the official Viz and Manga Plus websites for the series, as well as on the official Shonen Jump app.

Chapter 206 showed Kenjaku swiftly changing the course of the battle by using Domain Expansion.

But Yuki’s resilience bore fruit as she continued to attack the enemy despite being injured, giving him no chance to replenish his cursed techniques. With the manga being on break last week, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 ended on a cliffhanger, leaving fans waiting impatiently for the upcoming chapter 207 to find out how the battle against Kenjaku will end.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Everything to know about the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 207

Global release schedule

Lightning @Lightning446



・Shikigami

・Simple Domain

・Domain Expansion

・Extension tech qualifying her SG status

・RCT

・Black Flash potential



But most importantly… she's become the baddest of all badasses In just one chap, Yuki Tsukumo showed she's one of the most complete fighters:・Shikigami・Simple Domain・Domain Expansion・Extension tech qualifying her SG status・RCT・Black Flash potentialBut most importantly… she's become the baddest of all badasses #JJK206 In just one chap, Yuki Tsukumo showed she's one of the most complete fighters:・Shikigami・Simple Domain・Domain Expansion ・Extension tech qualifying her SG status・RCT・Black Flash potentialBut most importantly… she's become the baddest of all badasses #JJK206 https://t.co/KjaISy3YhX

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga updates chapters on a weekly basis, with spoilers and raw scans appearing earlier in the week.

Although no spoilers have been leaked yet, the official English translation of chapter 206 is scheduled to be released worldwide at the following times:

Pacific Time: 8 am PST (December 18, 2022)

Eastern Time: 11 am EST (December 18, 2022)

British Time: 4 pm BST (December 18, 2022)

European Time: 5 pm CEST (December 18, 2022)

Indian time: 8:30 pm IST (December 18, 2022)

Philippine Time: 11 pm PHT (December 18, 2022)

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am JST (December 19, 2022)

Australia Time: 12:30 am ACST (December 19, 2022)

Where to read?

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 207 will be available on the official Viz and Manga Plus websites for the series. Both websites allow readers to access the three latest chapters of any series for free. To access older chapters, readers require a paid subscription.

Chapter 207 will be available on the Shonen Jump+ mobile app as well, where readers will need to sign up for a paid subscription to access all chapters of the series at once.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 207?

Shadz @ShadzMangaOnly 🏽

Gege's placement of where he's concentrating blood flow is wild though.

#JJK206 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen206 CHOOSSOOOOOO!! I need him to get his sh*t off rn. At the cost of his life even idc.Gege's placement of where he's concentrating blood flow is wild though. CHOOSSOOOOOO!! I need him to get his sh*t off rn. At the cost of his life even idc. 😅 👏🏽Gege's placement of where he's concentrating blood flow is wild though. 😂 💀#JJK206 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen206 https://t.co/CbqmPcKpLp

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 ended with Kenjaku mocking Yuki as she began coughing up blood, while Choso commenced a sneak attack from the back. This current battle seems to be progressing in a manner similar to Maki and Noritoshi Kamo’s stand against cursed spirit Naoya in the Sakurajima Colony arc, with the two fighters covering for each other.

Chapter 204 depicted the sheer difference in power between Choso and his “father,” and showed the Death Painting barely escaping with his life when Yuki took over the fight. Chapter 206 revealed that Yuki can use Domain Expansion, and suggested that the special-grade sorcerer can use Reverse Cursed Technique as well.

Choso’s return to the battle seems to be a risky gamble, but if the Death Painting has another trick up his sleeve to further weaken Kenjaku, it might just be the opportunity Yuki Tsukumo requires to defeat the body-hopping sorcerer using her domain.

A brief summary of chapter 206

Shadz @ShadzMangaOnly

#JJK206 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen206 Gege never ceases to amaze me with the way he adds further details, techniques, interactions, etc, to the power system that fit seemlessly. Never unintentionally invalidating any established rules or interactions.. Gege never ceases to amaze me with the way he adds further details, techniques, interactions, etc, to the power system that fit seemlessly. Never unintentionally invalidating any established rules or interactions..#JJK206 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen206 https://t.co/BTCJZ3Nh3i

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 began with Yuki and Tengen discussing strategies to defeat Kenjaku in battle. The immortal sorcerer suggested that they force the enemy to open his domain within Tengen’s empty barrier, which would allow them to dispel the domain and weaken the villain.

Yuki suggested that she use her own domain to force Kenjaku’s hand, but Tengen warned her that their technique would affect her domain as well, giving the villain a chance to use a Simple Domain against her instead. But the chapter reveals that they had miscalculated, since Kenjaku’s domain allows him to activate cursed techniques without closing the barrier, thus negating Tengen’s ability to dispel his domain.

Yuki uses a Simple Domain (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Yuki’s New Shadow Style: Simple Domain was stripped away almost immediately as she approached Kenjaku’s domain to attack, while the immortal sorcerer resorted to removing his own empty barrier in an attempt to dispel the enemy’s domain. But they proved to be too late, as Kenjaku used his gravity cursed technique and crushed one of Yuki’s arms.

Kenjaku taunted the special-grade sorcerer for trusting Tengen, stating that the latter had hidden something important regarding the Culling Game from them all, but stopped midway upon seeing Garuda still present. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 showed why Yuki was a terrifying opponent to face off against, as she continued to attack the ancient sorcerer despite being severely injured.

Kenjaku reveals Tengen's deception (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Yuki refused to take the time to heal herself using Reverse Cursed Technique and risk giving their enemy a chance to recover. She finally reached her limit and the outcome of the fight seemed to be decided, but Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 ended with Choso returning to the fight, ready to attack.

Poll : 0 votes