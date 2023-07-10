Mewtwo vs Goku: Who will stand tall in this clash of titans?

The Legendary Pokemon Mewtwo is well-known among fans for being among the strongest creatures in the long-running franchise. Its savage heart is the result of being mishandled by humans, leading it to lash out at intruders with its immense Psychic arsenal. But what if Mewtwo faced off against one of the most pure-hearted heroes in modern media?

Take Son Goku of the Dragon Ball series, for instance. Even though he's aged over the course of the franchise, he's never lost his childlike demeanor and purity, simply aiming to become the strongest fighter in the multiverse. What would happen if these two titans faced off in battle?

Obviously, Goku isn't a Pokemon, but it might still be fun to examine a hypothetical fight between these two in the event that their universes were merged.

Breaking down a battle between Mewtwo and Son Goku

Mewtwo's abilities and lore

A genetic clone of Mew, the common ancestor of most Pokemon, Mewtwo isn't as frivolous as its counterpart. It is capricious and willing to use its immense Psychic power to destroy anybody who challenges it or even anybody who enters its domain uninvited.

Despite its capabilities, Mewtwo has been defeated and captured in Pokemon media, such as the Origins and Evolutions series. It has also been caught at multiple points in the manga, including being owned by Team Rocket's boss Giovanni at one point and Shu's father in Pokemon Adventures.

According to the Pokedex, Mewtwo's powers were raised to the ultimate level, making it one of the most dangerous Legendary Pokemon in the franchise. It doesn't have godlike power akin to Arceus or Sinnoh's Creation Trio, but it can be more than a match for just about any opponent it faces.

With potent attacks like Shadow Ball, Psystrike, Psycho Cut, and Future Sight, few opponents have faced Mewtwo and survived to tell the tale. One of the most prominent defeats of the creature came in the Pokemon Origins series when Red's Charizard Mega Evolved into Mega Charizard X.

In the Generation VII Pokemon games, Mewtwo received even more power when it gained the ability to Mega Evolve into the burly Mega Mewtwo X or the mystic Mega Mewtwo Y. These two forms are activated by a trainer when the creature is holding a corresponding Mega Stone to the form it will transform into.

Few trainers or Pokemon can win against this malicious Pocket Monster in a lengthy fight. Its immense intelligence and its ability to masterfully attack with a plethora of moves make it a brilliant battle tactician that can use whatever move it needs to finish the fight.

Goku's abilities and lore

A member of the Saiyan race of warriors, a child named Kakarot was sent via space pod away from Planet Vegeta prior to its destruction by the galactic emperor Frieza, ultimately resulting in the young boy crash landing on Earth and hitting his head. This wiped the child's memory, and he was adopted by the martial artist Gohan and named Son Goku.

As a Saiyan, even a young Goku had immense power as a martial artist, and he would transform into a Great Ape when viewing the full moon (or any type of similar facsimile). As a Great Ape, Goku gained the power of wanton destruction, accidentally killing Grandpa Gohan in the process.

With his grandfather gone, Goku met a young woman named Bulma who was searching for the seven mythical Dragon Balls, which are capable of summoning the Eternal Dragon Shenron. The dragon could grant just about any wish, leading Goku and Bulma to begin a journey that started off the entire Dragon Ball franchise.

Since those early days, Goku has grown into a man and started a family, but he never gave up on his pursuits to be the strongest fighter in the cosmos. He has defeated threats both on Earth and from space and has even gained a portion of the power of the gods in his universe.

As of the most recent story arc in the Dragon Ball manga franchise, Goku is continuing his training after unlocking the power of both the perfected usage of the Ultra Instinct form as well as the True Ultra Instinct form, which allows him to use his emotions as part of his fighting style.

Goku is one of the strongest mortals in Dragon Ball's multiverse, capable of battling a variety of foes, including gods and angels. As a Saiyan, he has an inherent "Zenkai Power" trait. As a result, his power balloons each time he's greatly injured or struggles heavily against an opponent.

Even when he isn't at full power, Goku has abilities capable of destroying entire planets on command. However, the hero of Earth doesn't have any int of maliciousness and is unwilling to kill outside of incredibly extreme circumstances. Be that as it may, Goku will fight to his last breath to defend Earth and his friends and family.

Goku's base form tends to be too much for the average opponent to handle, and his capabilities only increase exponentially as he uses his Super Saiyan forms. He can also push well beyond these forms with his Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan Blue forms by tapping into the power of God Ki.

At the apex of his power, Goku can transform into Ultra Instinct, a form capable of allowing him to reflexively attack and dodge incoming blows automatically without much thought. Lord Beerus has also noted that Goku using the Perfected Ultra Instinct form may put him on a power level that even surpasses the Gods of Destruction themselves.

The main drawback to Perfected Ultra Instinct is that although it allows Goku's power to skyrocket and rival the divines, he can't remain in the form for long due to its immense energy usage and strain on the body.

This is part of the reason why Goku has begun using the True Ultra Instinct form in recent manga chapters, as it allows him to access the autonomous powers of Ultra Instinct while still retaining his ability to fight aggressively and lean into his Saiyan nature. The form also expends less energy, making it more economical in battle.

Goku's kit of signature moves includes attacks like the Kamehameha Wave, Instant Transmission, and the Dragon Fist, which he utilizes depending on his current transformation. Thanks to his decades of intense training, Goku also sports otherworldly stamina and endurance.

Goku wins by a large margin

As strong as a Legendary Pokemon can be, Goku is simply too much to handle. Although Mewtwo can deal Psychic damage to an opponent's mind, Goku's mastery of Ultra Instinct allows him to clear his thoughts and resist any undue influence.

Although Mewtwo is a Pokemon of immense and raw power, it doesn't have the divine abilities of Pocket Monsters like Arceus or Sinnoh's Creation Trio. Meanwhile, Goku has tapped into the energy of the gods and can use it to devastating effect in the blink of an eye when necessary.

If Goku happened upon the savage-hearted Pokemon, he might initially try to be friendly, but Mewtwo isn't in the business of making friends. Once it attempts to strike Goku, he would likely use whatever means necessary to win the fight, and there simply isn't much that Mewtwo can do about it.

The one major upside to the end of this fight is that Goku likely wouldn't kill Mewtwo if he could help it. Instead, he may leave Mewtwo behind to rest, recuperate, or maybe even throw the vicious Pokemon a Senzu Bean to help it heal quickly.

