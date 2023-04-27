Dragon Ball x One Piece manga turns Luffy & Goku into best friends

One Piece and Dragon Ball defined an entire generation of shonen anime series in their own unique way. One is known for its comprehensive universe leading up to the most rewarding treasure that anyone can get their hands on, and the other is known for its high-octane action and fight sequences.

A collaboration between these two titles is something that everyone in the anime and manga community would love. Fans are in luck since Akira Toriyama and Eiichiro Oda came together to create a one-shot manga featuring some of the most popular characters from both titles. The protagonists, Goku and Luffy, are great friends in this series, and they also use a special combination move.

The one-shot, Cross Epoch, was first introduced in December 2006. It was first published along with the 439th chapter of One Piece and was featured in the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine. This was followed by another interesting crossover between One Piece and Toriko.

One Piece X Dragon Ball: One-shot manga Cross Epoch features popular characters from the two legendary animanga series

Plot in brief

In Cross Epoch, Shenron, the magical wish-granting dragon, made Mr. Satan a King upon his request. Shenron invited his friends to a party celebrating Mr. Satan becoming a King.

However, things got complicated when each character had certain duties to carry before reaching the castle. Chopper and Krillin were train drivers. They stopped their services that day and decided to drive the Kri-Chopa Marine Coaster to reach the tea party.

Meanwhile, Nami and Bulma hijacked a spaceship and stole precious cargo. The two characters were space thieves in the series. Master Roshi and Sanji were working as law enforcement officers. They received a radio call of a spaceship being hijacked. The duo ignored the call and decided to meet some girls at the tea party.

The crew captain, Vegeta, led a band of sky pirates, including Robin, Usopp, and Trunks. He had his Jolly Roger on the ship, and they were about to battle Dr. Gero’s sky pirates. However, they decided to abandon the battle and attend Shenron’s tea party instead. Zoro and Piccolo were swordsmen who lost their way but fortunately encountered the Marine Coaster manned by Chopper and Krillin.

In this One Piece X Dragon Ball crossover, the protagonists, Goku and Luffy, are best friends. Goku saves Luffy from a cliff, and the duo comes across a spaceship controlled by Pilaf and Buggy.

The One Piece and Dragon Ball protagonists performed a combo move called “Kamehame Gomu Gomu no Bazooka” that destroyed the spaceship. They successfully defeated the Pilappagy Villain Union and headed to the party hosted by Shenron. It was an island filled with desserts where all the characters got together and enjoyed each other’s company.

Interesting facts about the One Piece X Dragon Ball one-shot manga

The color palette in Cross Epoch manga differed from the original manga. Bulma’s eyes were blue-green when in reality, her eyes were purple, and Trunks’ hair was pink instead of purple.

Both Buggy and Pilaf were voiced by the same person, Chiba Shigeru. Luffy and Krillin were voiced by popular Japanese voice actor - Mayumi Tanaka. Zoro and Piccolo were voiced by the same English voice actor, Christopher Sabat. The same English voice actor, Eric Vale, voiced Sanji and Trunks. Some of the pairings could have been done because the characters had the same voice actors.

