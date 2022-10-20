How to Summon Shenron in Dragon Ball: The Breakers

In Dragon Ball: The Breakers, once players have possession of all seven Dragon Balls, Shenron can be summoned, which grants players four critical wishes, two each for Survivors and the Raiders. Summoning Shenron and the wishes players select have the potential to alter the course of the game in a big way.

This guide takes players through all the necessary steps required to collect all seven Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball: The Breakers, where and how to summon Shenron, and also looks at all the wishes that can be obtained.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers: All you need to know about Shenron, how to summon him, and the wishes he grants

In order to summon Shenron in Dragon Ball: The Breakers, players need to first collect all seven Dragon Balls scattered all over the map. Once done, they need to find an alternative to initiate the summoning process.

Finally, players need to conduct the ritual itself. The process is identical, whether gamers are playing Survivors or the Raiders.

How to collect the Dragon Balls for Survivors

In Dragon Ball: The Breakers, the seven Dragon Balls do not come with any fixed locations. They get randomly spawned with each new game. You can find Dragon Balls in craters, boxes, containers, and even lying randomly on the ground. The trick is to keep looking.

There is an option to get a Dragon Radar that may come in very handy for detecting Dragon Balls. Just like those, you must also find the Dragon Radars on the map.

There is a small probability that you may receive a Dragon Ball as a token while rescuing NPC characters. You should be on the lookout for any Namekian looking for help.

It is important to note that, only one player can summon Shernon in a team of seven. So, you must decide who gets to make the wish. All the Survivors must collect their Dragon Balls and hand them over to that one player, who will initiate the summoning ritual.

How to collect Dragon Balls for Raiders

The only way to collect Dragon Balls if players choose to be the Raider is by snatching them from a Survivor. If you come across a lone Survivor, they must attack and try to steal the Dragon Balls.

Another sneaky way to collect the Dragon Balls, is to wait near an altar. When the team of Survivors arrives, the Raider can interrupt the ritual, and steal the Dragon Balls from the Survivors.

How to summon Shenron

Once all seven Dragon Balls are obtained, players must explore the map to find a summoning altar. They look like giant cooking pots, and just like the Dragon Balls, they also do not have fixed spawn locations.

Once the altar has been located, you must initiate the ritual process, and wait for the summoning to complete to get Shenron.

What are the wishes that Shenron grants?

Overall, Shenron grants four wishes in Dragon Ball: The Breakers; two each for Survivors and the Raiders.

For Raiders –

Give me greater power: This wish increases the evolution level by one.

This wish increases the evolution level by one. Heal my wounds: By wishing this, Raiders can restore their health.

For Survivors-

I want to get stronger: Survivors can wish to get the Ultimate Dragon Change.

Survivors can wish to get the Ultimate Dragon Change. Grant my allies’ power: Players can use this wish to increase the Dragon Change levels of their teammates.

