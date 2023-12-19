One Piece chapter 1102 full summary: Kuma's flashback ends as Bonney finishes her father's memories

One Piece chapter 1102’s alleged full summary spoilers were released on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, bringing with them an incredibly detailed and exciting look at the coming issue. While nothing is officially confirmed until it’s present in a Shueisha release, these spoilers for the series are typically fairly reliable.

Thus, fans are excitedly discussing One Piece chapter 1102’s events as if they’ve already been confirmed to be official via Shueisha. Excitingly, it seems that the Kuma flashback ends in the upcoming issue, setting up a return to contemporary events on Egghead Island in 2024.

One Piece chapter 1102 full summary spoilers sees the final year of Kuma’s life revisited, many questions answered

One Piece chapter 1102 full summary spoilers begin with Jewelry Bonney’s journey, showing them to be one step behind her father Bartholomew Kuma constantly. They keep arriving on islands he had been present on, but find him already having warped away by the time they arrive.

The Bonney Pirates were also said to have left tons of injured kids and elders in the wake of their attacks, leading the Marines to believe that they were truly evil pirates.

However, it’s actually revealed that these kids and elderly are actually just Marines who had been transformed by Bonney’s power. It’s then revealed that Kuma knew Bonney was pursuing him, but decided against meeting with her since he knew he couldn’t. The issue then jumps ahead in time to when Luffy got his first bounty, showing Luffy’s reaction and the page which was previewed at Jump Festa 2024.

One Piece chapter 1102 then jumps ahead in time to the Enies Lobby arc, where Kuma is shown to have visited Dr. Vegapunk in Egghead Island. Dr. Vegapunk shows him the army of Pacifistas as they discuss the Enies Lobby incident. Kuma reveals to Dr. Vegapunk that Luffy is Dragon’s son, saying it’s useless to hide it since Dr. Vegapunk has already been promised Kuma’s memories.

Luffy's pre-time-skip adventures are seen through Kuma's eyes in One Piece chapter 1102 (Image via Toei Animation)

Dr. Vegapunk is in disbelief upon learning this, while Kuma muses on how a boy with rubber powers is defying the World Government in an eerie similarity to Nika. The Thriller Bark incident is then shown next from Kuma’s point of view, where he watches the Straw Hats fighting Gecko Moria. He then receives a Transponder Snail call telling him to prepare for war against Whitebeard.

One Piece chapter 1102 then jumps ahead to Bonney’s introduction scene during the Sabaody Archipelago arc. It’s revealed that Kuma had been outside the restaurant watching her through a window, smiling and commenting on how strong a pirate she has become as he does so. Kuma is then shown hearing about Luffy punching Saint Charlos, and heads to the roof of the auction house to look inside.

He’s shocked to see Luffy punch Charlos, commenting on how it’s a rebellious act which no one has dared to commit in centuries. The Sabaody Incident (Kizaru, Sentomaru, and the Pacifistas versus the Straw Hats) is then seen through Kuma’s point of view. As Luffy laments being unable to save his crew, Kuma thinks to himself that this isn’t true at all, and that they simply just aren’t ready for the New World.

One Piece chapter 1102 sees Kuma think about how they can’t go there until they’re ready, as Luffy is a man who might one day save the world. The issue then jumps to Egghead Island, where Saint Jaygarcia Saturn is ordering Dr. Vegapunk to put an additional self-destruct switch on Kuma, just in case something goes wrong.

Dr. Vegapunk tries to negotiate other methods, which would also allow Kuma to retain his consciousness, but Saturn shoots all of these down. Saturn adds that as a fellow scientist, it’s useless to try and lie to him. It’s then shown that, on the last day of his life as a human, Kuma and Dr. Vegapunk say goodbye to each other.

One Piece chapter 1102 reveals that Dr. Vegapunk had programmed Kuma to protect the Thousand Sunny after his duties in the Marineford War were fulfilled. Kuma emphasizes that since he can’t see the Straw Hats grow, he at least wants to protect their home. Dr. Vegapunk asks Kuma why he has so much faith in Luffy.

Kuma responds that he knows Nika is just a legend, but he did promise Bonney that a Warrior of Liberation would one day free her. He says that he thinks Luffy is a man who might end up changing the seas one day, before giving his memories to Dr. Vegapunk as promised. It’s emphasized that the memory bubble is like a copy, meaning Kuma himself didn’t actually lose any memories as a result of giving them to Dr. Vegapunk.

One Piece chapter 1102 then adds that the memory will disappear when someone touches it, leading Dr. Vegapunk to develop a system to study and observe the sphere without touching it. Kuma’s entire life is shown flashing before his eyes as he makes a copy of his memories, with the faces of those he loves (Ginny, Ivankov, Bonney, and his parents) being most prominent.

Dr. Vegapunk is then seen pulling a machine’s lever in tears, which then begins the process of erasing Kuma’s consciousness. Rays of light are seen shining on Egghead Island, just as they were in Kuma’s church when he took the pain and sickness of others for himself. All the scientists on the island and Sentomaru are then seen praying and saluting together.

One Piece chapter 1102 then reaches its final page, where the flashback ends and fans are taken to the room where the memory sphere was on Egghead Island. Bonney is seen crying on the floor, obviously in pain at witnessing her father’s life story and finding out the truth about his final years.

The chapter ends with Kuma’s final words to Bonney—which was wishing her a happy 10th birthday—which he had asked Dr. Vegapunk to share.

