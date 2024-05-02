My Wife Has No Emotion anime announces release date and more cast

On Thursday, May 2, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for My Wife Has No Emotion anime unveiled a new key visual, and announced that the series would premiere on July 2, 2024. Additionally, the staff announced two new voice cast for the anime.

Produced by Tezuka Productions, My Wife Has No Emotion serves as an adaptation of the rom-com manga series, written and illustrated by Jiro Sugiura. The author launched the manga in Kadokawa's Comic Flapper Magazine in 2019. Notably, seven tankobon volumes have been released thus far.

My Wife Has No Emotion anime debuts on July 2, 2024

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, the official staff for My Wife Has No Emotion anime revealed the release date and broadcast information on Thursday. According to the announcement, the anime will be telecast on Tokyo MX every Tuesday from July 2, 2024, at 11 pm JST.

Other than Tokyo MX, the anime will also be available on MBS and BS Asahi channels, albeit at different times. Details regarding the anime's international release are yet to be revealed. Moreover, the staff hasn't disclosed how many episodes the series will have.

Besides the release date information, the official team behind My Wife Has No Emotion anime unveiled a new key visual, featuring Mina and Takuma. The illustration depicts Takuma smiling and gently hugging his housekeeping robot and "wife," Mina.

The new key visual for My Wife Has No Emotion anime (Image via Tezuka Productions)

Aside from Mina and Takuma, the visual also showcases the robot, Mamoru, who appears for the first time. Undoubtedly, the illustration creates a sense of coziness and builds anticipation for the anime's release.

The official staff for My Wife Has No Emotion has also revealed two new cast members for the series. Yoshino Aoyama, renowned as Hitori Goto aka Bocchi from Bocchi the Rock! stars as Akari Kosugi, the younger sister of Takuma.

She is joined by Yu Serizawa, who voices Super Mina, the pinnacle version of Mina from the home appliance robot series. The staff describes Super Mina as a character, who aims to do everything perfectly.

Mina-chan, as seen in the anime (Image via Tezuka Productions)

Comments from the voice actors have also arrived on the anime's official site. Both Serizawa-san and Aoyama-san revealed how excited they are to feature as the voice cast in the series. The seiyuus (voice actors) also shared that they could resonate with their respective characters.

Notably, these new voice actors will join the previously announced cast members, who are Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Takuma and Konomi Inagaki as Mina.

Staff and the plot

Fumihiro Yoshimura, renowned for his contributions to Kumi no Tulip and other anime, is directing My Wife Has No Emotion anime at the Tezuka Productions, with Mitsutaka Hirota supervising the series' scripts. Zenjiro Ukelele is enlisted as the character designer.

Based on Jiro Sugiura's manga, the anime follows the story of a lonely office worker, Takuma, who leads a mundane life of going to work and returning home. Tired of doing household chores, he buys an expert robot named Mina to keep his house clean.

One day, Takuma jokes that Mina should become his wife. The robot takes his words seriously and the duo begins to do more things together, such as going to a picnic. Gradually, Takuma falls in love with Mina-chan, even though she's a robot.

Also read:

My Wife Has No Emotion anime unveils first trailer ahead of July 2024 premiere

Monogatari anime hints at new project with cryptic "Y"

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 1 details and more leaked ahead of premiere