My WIfe Has No Emotion anime unveils first trailer ahead of July 2024 premiere

On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, the website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the upcoming My Wife Has No Emotion anime shared the first promotional video for the series. The short clip features Takuma and his housekeeping robot, Mina. The title is all set to premiere in July 2024 on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Asahi channels in Japan.

Produced by Tezuka Productions, My Wife Has No Emotion anime is an adaptation of Jiro Sugiura's original manga series. Jiro-san's manga has been serialized in Kadokawa's Comic Flapper Magazine since 2019, with seven tankobon published thus far.

My Wife Has No Emotion anime's first trailer showcases the daily life of Takuma and Mina

As mentioned earlier, the official staff for My Wife Has No Emotion anime shared the series' first trailer on Tuesday. It was earlier announced that the show would premiere in July 2024, on Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, and MBS networks in Japan. An exact release date is expected to be revealed later.

The latest promotional video begins with a narration from Takuma Kosugi, who describes his mundane lifestyle while returning from the office. As Takuma returns home, his housekeeping robot, Mina, welcomes him and prepares a sumptuous meal.

Takuma and Mina, as seen in the trailer (Image via Tezuka Productions)

At the same time, the short clip contains a scene, where Takuma jokingly asks the robot to become his wife. However, Mina takes it seriously and her eyes widen. The trailer then shows the housekeeping robot making "omurice" with "Love Takuma" written on top with ketchup.

There's another scene in the video, where Mina appears with her hair not in her usual bun. Overall, the short clip provides glimpses of Takuma and Mina's daily life events as a "married couple." Undoubtedly, the trailer heightens the anticipation for My Wife Has No Emotion anime's release.

Additionally, the anime's staff announced that there would be a TMS/Sega booth at the AnimeJapan 2024 this weekend, where fans can interact with a Mina avatar using Live2D graphics technology.

The voice actors for Mina (Konomi Inagaki) and Takuma (Toshiyuki Toyonaga) will also attend the talk show event. Additionally, the followers of My Wife Has No Emotion anime's X account (@bokutsuma_anime) can receive a clear file folder and stickers at the booth.

Mina-chan, as seen in the latest trailer (Image via Tezuka Productions)

My Wife Has No Emotion anime features a stellar staff, with Fumihiro Yoshimura handling the directorial duties at Tezuka Productions. Mitsutaka Hirota, famous for his contributions to the Rent-A-Girlfriend series, is working on the series' scripts, while Zenjiro Ukulele is designing the characters.

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in English, and it describes the plot as follows:

"Takuma is a single guy who does nothing but go to work and come home. Too tired to do chores, he decides to get a robot to cook and keep house. 'Mina-chan' is such a good housekeeper, Takuma jokes that she should become his wife."

It continues:

"Mina takes Takuma's joke seriously, and slowly the two start doing more things together, like having a picnic outside. As time goes by, Takuma starts to fall for Mina, but can a human and a robot ever have an equal, loving relationship?"

