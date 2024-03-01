My Wife Has No Emotion anime confirms release window with a teaser visual

Based on Jiro Sugiura's manga series, My Wife Has No Emotion anime is officially confirmed by the official staff on Friday, March 1, 2024. According to the announcement, the anime will premiere in July 2024 on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Asahi channels in Japan. A teaser visual has also been unveiled by the anime's staff.

Jiro Sugiura's manga series has been serialized in Kadokawa's Comic Flapper Magazine since 2019. Seven tankobon volumes have been published as of this writing. The latest announcement revealed that Tezuka Productions is producing the My Wife Has No Emotion anime.

My Wife Has No Emotion anime premieres in July 2024

On Friday, March 1, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for My Wife Has No Emotion anime revealed a teaser visual to announce that the title will debut in July 2024 (Summer 2024) on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Asahi channels in Japan. An exact release date is yet to be disclosed.

The visual depicts the lead heroine, Mina-chan, sitting in the corner of a room, charging from a wall outlet. Along with the visual, a comment and a celebratory illustration from the author, Jirou Sugiura, has been shared by the anime's official X handle.

Jirou-san revealed that he never expected his work would be made into an anime, which is why he is excited. At the same time, he mentioned that he wanted to try out various stories in the manga since it's a long series. The illustration features Mina, bearing no expression on her face.

Notably, My Wife Has No Emotion anime's official staff has also announced the main cast and staff. Toshiyuki Toyonaga, better known as Yuuri Katsuki from Yuri!!! On Ice and Hideyoshi Nagachika from Tokyo Ghoul will star as Takura, while Konomi Inagaki features as Mina in the anime.

Fumihiro Yoshimura is at the helm of affairs at the Tezuka Productions, while Mitsutaka Hirota is supervising the scripts. Mitsutaka-san worked earlier in all three seasons of Rent-A-Girlfriend. Zenjiro Ukelele is listed as the character designer. More cast and staff will be announced at a later date.

As mentioned previously, My Wife Has No Emotion anime will follow the events from Jiro Sugiura's manga series. The manga's story centers on Takuma, a single guy who doesn't have anything to do other than go to work and return home. Tired of doing household chores, he buys a robot named Mina-chan to keep the house clean.

Pleased with the robot's housekeeping, one day, Takuma jokes that Mina-chan should become his wife. The robot takes Takuma's joke seriously, and they start doing more things together, such as having a picnic outside. Gradually, Takuma falls in love with Mina. However, he knows that Mina-chan is not a human but a robot.

