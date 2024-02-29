Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You anime gets officially confirmed

Based on Haruka Mitsui's romance drama manga series, Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You anime is officially confirmed by Kodansha on Thursday, February 29, 2024. An official X (formerly Twitter) handle has also been opened for the anime, where the author's thoughts regarding the adaptation and a specially drawn illustration are shared.

Earlier, the cover for the April issue of Kodansha's Nakayoshi magazine hinted at Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You anime's production. However, no official update was given at that moment. Nevertheless, the eagerly anticipated adaptation has finally been green-lit, much to the delight of fans.

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You anime is officially green-lit for production

Expand Tweet

On Thursday, February 29, 2024, Kodansha revealed that Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You anime, based on Haruka Mitsui's romance-drama manga, is in production. Along with this, an official X handle (@Koishima_pr) for the anime was opened to share details regarding the adaptation.

Unfortunately, no pertinent information, such as the release date, broadcast timings, cast, and staff, was revealed during the announcement. The name of the production studio is also yet to be revealed.

Nevertheless, the official account for the Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You anime shared a commemorative illustration from the author, Haruka Mitsui. The visual depicts Mizuha Nishino and her childhood friends in a merry mood. The feel-good vibes are in abundance in the illustration.

A cover visual of the manga (Image via Haruka Mitsui/Kodansha)

Besides the illustration, the author's thoughts regarding the adaptation have also been revealed. Haruka Mitsui's comments in Japanese, when translated to English, read as follows:

"'Koishima' has been made into an anime! Wow! The series started in December 2020, and I never thought the day would come when it would be made into an anime. Thanks to all the readers who have read this far."

Additionally, Haruka-san mentioned that she's looking forward to seeing her beloved characters in "moving" form in Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You anime. She revealed that Mizuho, Teruzuki, Fuka, Ai, Shugo, and every other character in the anime will showcase their "sparkling youth."

Haruka Mitsui launched the manga in Kodansha's shoujo manga magazine, Nakayoshi in November 2020. Seven Tankobon volumes have been published thus far, with the eighth one slated to release on March 13, 2024.

Kodansha USA publishes the romance manga in English, and it describes the plot as follows:

"Mizuha's 17th birthday is the pits. Her parents totally forgot, and the senpai she likes isn't interested in her. but when her longtime childhood friend asks her out, Mizuha has to sort out what this change in relationship could mean...And her feelings may not be the only ones changing."

Also read:

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252 spoilers

One Piece x Puma collaboration reimagines Luffy's Gear 5

Crunchyroll tests AI for subtitling anime episodes