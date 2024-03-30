7 most shocking Demon Slayer season 4 revelations that anime-onlies can't imagine 

Fans are gearing up for Demon Slayer season 4, and it is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated anime releases this year. The series’ fame skyrocketed when the anime adaptation was first released. It boasted incredible animation, well-written characters, and atmospheric soundtracks, making it an instant success.

Ufotable, as a studio, managed to set high standards when it came to animation. Therefore, the series' fourth installment will be well-received as long as Ufotable does a good job. While Demon Slayer season 4 might not have as much action as the other seasons, it is quite important to the overall plot since it marks the beginning of an all-out war against the Upper Moon demons.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Important developments in Demon Slayer season 4 that anime-only fans can look forward to

1) Tengen Uzui returns

Tengen Uzui, as seen in the third season of Demon Slayer (image via Ufotable)

In the third season of Demon Slayer, Tengen Uzui, Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu took on the Upper Moon 6 demons in the Yoshiwara district. The battle took a massive toll on Tengen, who nearly died and lost an arm.

He realized that his time in the Demon Slayer Corps was over, so he announced his retirement. However, in Demon Slayer season 4, Tengen Uzui will return to the Corps and assist the Hashiras with a training routine designed to awaken the demon hunters’ marks.

2) Obanai and Sanemi’s breathing techniques

Expand Tweet

Fans of the anime series will know the Serpent Hashira and the Wind Hashira since they were briefly introduced in the first season. In the upcoming season, fans can witness the duo take on a horde of demons and flaunt some of the forms from their respective breathing techniques.

The animation on this is incredible since the To the Hashira Training movie featured snippets of the upcoming season and gave fans a glimpse into their fighting style. As usual, Ufotable has done a splendid job with the animation and particle effects for these movements.

3) Hints of Mitsuri and Obanai’s romantic relationship

Obanai's jealousy and anger is directed at Tanjiro (Image via Shueisha)

Many fans don’t know that Obanai Iguro and Mitsuri Kanroji are romantically interested in each other. Demon Slayer season 4 will most likely give fans a hint about their relationship based on an interaction between Obanai and Tanjiro Kamado.

Tanjiro participated in Mitsuri’s training, and she had a great time teaching him. Obanai gets furious and jealous because Mitsuri doesn’t stop talking about her time with Tanjiro during the Hashira training. This interaction is important as it shows that Obanai and Mitsuri are romantically interested in each other.

4) Gyomei’s strength

A glimpse of Gyomei's strength will be seen in Demon Slayer season 4 (Image via Shueisha)

Gyomei Himejima was also introduced in the first season. He is blind, and he appears to constantly have tears flowing down his cheeks. Demon Slayer season 4 will give fans a glimpse into his true physical strength based on his actions during the Hashira Training. In chapter 133, Tanjiro and Zenitsu arrived at the location where they would train with the Stone Hashira. They were shocked to see the Hashira greet them while he was training.

This was because he was balancing massive weights on his shoulder while tip-toeing on the ground, which was on fire. He also pushed a massive boulder across the mountain since he wanted to train with his fellow demon hunters. Tanjiro also confirmed that he was the strongest demon hunter he came across.

5) A change in Zenitsu’s demeanor

Expand Tweet

Zenitsu Agatsuma has always been portrayed as someone who constantly cowers behind others until he’s unconscious and his instincts take over. However, there is one point in Demon Slayer season 4 where he will be quite serious. Zenitsu receives a letter that informs the death of someone dear to him.

The letter also changes his attitude for the rest of the show when he fights demons. This is a significant moment in the upcoming season since Zenitsu will take on an Upper Moon demon alone, even though he wasn’t assigned this mission. The rage-fueled Zenitsu will be interesting to see, especially in the subsequent season when he takes on an Upper Moon demon.

6) Giyu Tomioka’s past

Giyu Tomioka's past will be explored in Demon Slayer season 4 (Image via Ufotable)

Giyu Tomioka’s past is one of the most crucial parts of Demon Slayer season 4. It not only explains his backstory but also the reason why he isolates himself. He often refuses to club himself with the rest of the Hashiras, which annoys Sanemi the most.

However, he was saved by his sister and Sabito on two different occasions. Both of them gave their lives, and Sabito was a better swordsman as well. This is why he feels he doesn’t deserve the title of Hashira.

7) Muzan confronts Ubuyashiki

Muzan walks into Kagaya Ubuyashiki's house (Image via Shueisha)

The upcoming season will most likely end with Kibutsuji Muzan confronting Kagaya Ubuyashiki. The latter is already on his deathbed, and he is days away from dying. However, Muzan finds his location and walks right into his home. This is when we see Kagaya Ubuyashiki’s unrelenting will and his sheer hatred and animosity for Muzan.

Demon Slayer season 4 will also explain Kagaya Ubuyashiki’s illness and its connection to Muzan in the story.

Related links:

Demon Slayer season 4 won't top the Entertainment District arc

Demon Slayer Arcs: The Complete List of All 12 Arcs

Demon Slayer proves it's not carried by animation

Is Demon Slayer considered a mature-rated anime series? Explored

Demon Slayer: Why making the Hashira Training arc a TV season is the wrong decision, explained