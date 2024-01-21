Demon Slayer: Is Gyomei Himejima physically stronger than Muzan Kibutsuji? Explored

With Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc anime inching closer, fans are finally going to get a closer look at the Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima. While not a lot has been revealed about the Hashira, judging by his physique, fans are bound to assume correctly that Gyomei is the strongest Hashira physically.

With that assumption confirmed, fans might be led to wonder if the Stone Hashira is physically stronger than the Demon King Muzan Kibutsuji. While Kibutsuji Muzan is bound to be stronger than Gyomei Himejima, can the Stone Hashira best the Demon king in a physical confrontation?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Demon Slayer: Is Gyomei physically stronger than Muzan?

Gyomei Himejima as seen in Demon Slayer season 4 visual (Image via Ufotable)

Gyomei Himejima might be physically stronger than Muzan Kibutsuji. The Stone Hashira is said to be the strongest Hashira and managed to take over the role just two months after his induction into the Demon Slayer Corps.

If one were to speak about his past, Gyomei managed to defeat a demon with his bare fists while being blind at a very young age. Considering that he was capable of such a feat when he was young, his physical strength is bound to have gotten massive through years of training as a Hashira.

Muzan Kibutsuji as seen in the Demon Slayer anime (Image via Ufotable)

Hence, even though Muzan Kibutsuji is the Demon King, Gyomei Himejima might be able to defeat him in a hypothetical fight where both characters are forced to only use their physical strength. This is also evident from the fact that the Stone Hashira was able to decapitate Muzan and also crushed his arm whip, while most other Hashira even found it difficult to cut.

That said, in a normal fight where both characters get to fight with all of their powers, Gyomei Himejima is bound to get defeated miserably. This is because the Stone Hashira had a tough time fighting against the Upper-Rank One Demon Kokushibo himself. He was only able to keep up with the demon due to help from his allies.

Gyomei Himejima as seen in Demon Slayer season 4 visual (Image via Ufotable)

Considering that Muzan Kibutsuji was the person who gave Kokushibo his powers, he is bound to be stronger than Gyomei. Additionally, one must not forget that as a demon, Muzan has several powers. He is an immortal demon capable of regenerating his body. Thus, cutting him is pointless as he can simply grow back his body parts.

Lastly, Muzan can also choose to make Gyomei his ally. All he needs to do is get Gyomei to ingest even a single drop of his blood. Doing so would allow Muzan to make Gyomei a demon. With that, he should be able to control him and effectively defeat him.

Thus, if both Gyomei Himejima and Muzan Kibutsuji were to use their full powers, Muzan is bound to win the fight. The only situation due to which Muzan might lose is if the fight is taking place close to the time for dawn. Such a situation would leave the demon king at the risk of dying due to the Sun.