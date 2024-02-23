Is Demon Slayer considered a mature-rated anime series? Explored

The Demon Slayer recently released a new movie that will showcase the last two episodes of the Swordsmith Village arc and the first episode of the Hashira Training arc. A common trend that one can notice is that new audiences are drawn to the series with the release of each movie.

The movies help with the series’ exposure to audiences who probably haven’t consumed anything from the anime medium. Therefore, those who haven’t watched the series, parents especially, seem to be curious about the age rating of the anime series.

This led to many wondering if Demon Slayer is a mature-rated series. The answer, in short, is no. Demon Slayer is not a mature-rated series. However, this article will take a look at the target audience to whome the anime series caters.

Taking a look at some of the key elements from the Demon Slayer series

The Demon Slayer series is not a mature-rated anime series. It is a shonen anime title, which means the target audience for this show is adolescent boys. The word shonen means boy or minor. Therefore, the shows that come under the shonen genre often have action, comedy, and emotional elements that are usually uplifting.

The main character of the Demon Slayer series is arguably one of the most wholesome characters and someone who wouldn’t even hurt a fly. He has an unwavering sense of justice and other supporting characters also share some of his traits. One would often consider Tanjiro Kamado to be a great role model for adolescent children.

Tanjiro Kamado as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

That being said, it is ideal for kids to have parental supervision while watching this show. Blood and gore are common in the series since the story primarily revolves around demons, and humanity’s quest to end their tyranny. Therefore, the anime series is replete with moments where blood and gore are shown.

The anime doesn't have any s*xual scenes that the parents would have to worry about. However, the Entertainment District arc and the Swordsmith Village arc do feature two characters who are a tad bit scantily clad. Daki and Mitsuri Kanroji’s character designs are such, but there aren’t any s*xual scenes present in the anime.

Coming to the positives of the anime series, there are plenty of elements that fans enjoy. The recurring theme in the series is unrelenting effort and persistence. No matter how strong the demons are, members of the Demon Slayer Corps put their lives on the line to safeguard other human beings. They are doing it for an extremely noble cause.

Another incredible theme that is explored in this series is overcoming adversity. Each of the Hashiras has experienced some of the most terrible things that a human can do. They’ve lost their loved ones and watched them die before their eyes. Despite the cards that life dealt them, they managed to persevere and channel their aggression and other emotions on the right path.

Therefore, the Demon Slayer series is not mature-rated. However, older viewers do believe that parental supervision for kids under the age of 14 would be advisable.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.