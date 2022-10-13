Cyberpunk 2077 Happy Together walkthrough guide: How to complete the side job and more

Cyberpunk 2077 might still be controversial, but it cannot be denied that it has its fair share of some great side missions and content. One such example is a side quest called Happy Together. This one is particularly memorable due to the heavy-handed nature of the subject it deals with: depression and self-harm.

There are two core endings to this mission, one of which is the bad ending. This guide explains how to successfully complete the side job in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077's Happy together sees players try to save Barry

The Cyberpunk 2077 side job takes place in the same megabuilding as V's apartment in Little China, Watson. When players head downstairs from V's apartment, they can see a couple of NCPD cops banging on someone's door. Wait until they're done and talk to them. The following two options will pop up when approaching them:

What's going on?

Someone lose their mind again?

Initially, one of the officers known as Mendez will tell V to mind their business, but his partner Petrova will suggest that they might be able to help. Another couple of non-consequential dialogs appear:

Is there anything I can do?

Shouldn't be talking to cops

It turns out that their friend Barry, a former NCPD officer, broke down after his best friend died. Thinking he would end up doing something hasty, the two officers were worried for his safety but he has not been responding to their calls. Another prompt asks V to check in on Barry after he has calmed down, which can be responded as:

Sure

We'll see

After this, players can approach Barry's apartment (numbered 0613) to try to lure him out. If V's attempt fails as well (regardless of whether the blue optional dialog was picked), players will be notified that they should try again later. At this point, skip time forward by at least three hours and then knock again. This time, the broody ex-cop shows up and lets V in.

This next part is important. Be sure to choose the following dialog choices to a tee; any other choice and it will result in a bad ending where Barry ends up killing himself.

I just wanna talk.

Your friends asked me to drop by.

[Sit] I lost someone too.

Nova Introvert @NovaIntrovert Cyberpunk 2077 got a mission named "Happy Together".



That "Barry" guy really gets me.



Some sudden, traumatic unexpected issues, caught me off guard, unprepared, hit me where it hurts most. I was physically & emotionally DEEPLY EXHAUSTED, SEVERELY BURNED OUT. Cyberpunk 2077 got a mission named "Happy Together".That "Barry" guy really gets me.Some sudden, traumatic unexpected issues, caught me off guard, unprepared, hit me where it hurts most. I was physically & emotionally DEEPLY EXHAUSTED, SEVERELY BURNED OUT.

Once the player sits down with the man, he opens up about the death of his best friend, Andrew. Another key point is to exhaust all optional dialog choices (highlighted in blue). Here's how it goes:

[Optional] NCPD hasn't improved, has it?

What about your freinds on the force?

[Optional] How'd Andrew died?

[Optional] So Andrew was like a grandpa to you?

The next two choices only wrap up the conversation so pick any:

Everyone has their limits

People die. You move on.

Stand up to exit Barry's apartment. Players will now have two main options:

Talk to the cops

[Optional] Find Amdrw's niche befor etalking to the cops

It is important that the optional objective of visiting Andrew's grave be met to get a good ending. Head to the Columbarium in Westbrook, North Oak. Go to the area objective marker. Andrew's niche will be the panel on the left side of the highlighted rectangular yellow area. It turns out Andrew is not a human but a tortoise, a revelation that also surprises V.

Andrew McMahon @McMahon_BearPig While Cyberpunk 2077 has been a bit annoying to play, Quests like Happy Together are why I know I'm going to love this game. While Cyberpunk 2077 has been a bit annoying to play, Quests like Happy Together are why I know I'm going to love this game.

Head back to the cops where players will be offered three choices. Pick the following:

I visited Andrew's grave

After revealing Andrew's true nature to the cops and berating them about not being good friends towards Barry, the duo will decide to make amends with him. Barry lets them into his apartment. This finishes the Happy Together side job on a good note in Cyberpunk 2077.

What happens if players talk to the cops right away instead of visiting Andrew's niche in Cyberpunk 2077?

EthicallyBasedExOmnivore @geezergamer1980 Probably one of the saddest side missions in Cyberpunk 2077 is "Happy Together". Because it showcases the depression as a result of the violent world the NCPD deal with, daily, and the inherent speciesism of people laughing at someone for having a turtle as their best friend Probably one of the saddest side missions in Cyberpunk 2077 is "Happy Together". Because it showcases the depression as a result of the violent world the NCPD deal with, daily, and the inherent speciesism of people laughing at someone for having a turtle as their best friend😞🐢

If players do not visit Andrew's grave and talk to the cops right away, V will receive a prompt to check on Barry after a few hours. The next time V comes around, they will find Mendez in a pool of blood in front of Barry's apartment, which has been sealed off with tape. A grim ending for a troubled individual.

The game recently got its Edgerunners content update while the Phantom Liberty DLC expansion is scheduled for a 2023 release. Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PS4, PS5, XB1, XSX|S and PC.

