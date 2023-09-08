Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is reportedly going to be 32GB, making it one of the biggest video game DLCs yet

Everyone expected the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC expansion to be big, but few thought it could be around 32GB in size. While this has not been officially confirmed by CD Projekt Red yet, a Twitter account (@HazzadorGamin) whose leaks about game file sizes have been accurate in the past posted this speculation recently.

The Phantom Liberty DLC expansion is not only set to bring new playable content, but it’s also expected to overhaul some of the existing systems. From quality of life changes to completely weeding out and replacing some of the base game's frowned-upon mechanics and features, there is a lot that the DLC will be covering.

Hence, it’s understandable that the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty update is going to be a big one. If it truly is 32GB in size, it would be considered one of the biggest video game DLCs ever. Coupled with the base game, which is around 80GB, the new expansion will take the cumulative file size of Cyberpunk 2077 over 100GB.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty release date and what to expect

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be releasing for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on September 26, 2023. It will be priced at $30 as a paid add-on for the base game. While the system updates for the expansion will be free for all players, they will have to pay for the new content.

Phantom Liberty, set in a new area called the Dogtown, will look to expand on V’s existing storyline. The core narrative will revolve around the role you play in trying to save the NUS president. This will have a lot of side content as well, so the story missions are not the only thing that players will want to look out for.

Additionally, there will be improved mechanics and new skills to try out. Some of the core combat mechanics in the game will be completely overhauled, and the developer would like to introduce more quality of life features to a few of the melee builds in the title.

Another highlight of the update will be the introduction of a new core NPC, Solomon Reed, who will be played by Idris Elba. It will be quite interesting to learn more about the role that he will be playing in Cyberpunk 2077 once the DLC drops.