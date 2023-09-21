V gets stronger the more levels she gains, allowing you to invest more points in Attributes and Perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. Along with the character level, you will be able to level up a skill line as you progress through the game. These lines include Headhunter, Shinobi, Solo, Engineer, and Netrunner.

As the story progresses, you will come across enemies that not only hit hard but are also harder to take down. Hence, it’s not all that surprising that there are many in the community who are looking for a way to gain more levels on V and all of her skills as they make their way through the base game and DLC in 2.0.

Hence, today’s Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide will go over some of the best tips and tricks to level V up fast in 2.0.

How to level up fast in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Complete main missions to level up fast. (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

1) Complete all jobs and side activities

Side content like Gigs, as well as NCPD Scanner Hustles, are some of the best ways to earn more experience points as you make your way through Night City. As you go from one point of interest in the narrative to another, you will often come across this side content.

These missions are fairly easy and will usually involve delivering something, helping someone out, or taking out a group of enemies.

Missions obtained from Gigs provided by fixes will be added to your journal, and you will be able to complete them at any time you want.

2) Complete Cyberpsycho hunts

Taking out Cyberpsychos is one of the hardest missions to complete in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, especially since you will be required to keep them alive as you take them out.

Hence, lethal weapons will not do the trick, and you will have to rely solely on your nonlethal quick hacks, blunt weapons, and EMP grenades.

The missions are provided by Regina Jones, and you will find them out in the open world so you can tackle them as you want.

Cyber Psychos are incredibly hard to beat, so the amount of XP they give is a lot.

3) Complete the main missions

The main missions are another great source of XP in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. So try completing them every now and then, as these quests will often lead to difficult encounters that will offer you a lot of experience points to level up.

4) Level up skills by performing actions related to the skill

While getting more levels on V is straightforward, such is not the same with her skill line. This is because when it comes to the Headhunter, Shinobi, Solo, Engineer, and Netrunner skills, you will need to perform specific actions to gain XP that levels them up.

Skill leveling. (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

For Shinobi, you will need to rely a fair bit on your Katana and dodging and dashing while attacking to gain XP for it. For Headhunter, you will need to take out enemies in encounters through an open gunfight or covertly to gain XP for it.

When it comes to Solo, you will need to rely on fists and use heavy blunt weapons to defeat enemies. To level up Engineer, you will need to craft items and use Tech weapons and grenades. For Netrunner, you will need to hack cameras and use quickhacks on enemies.

Getting more levels of these skills in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will unlock new skills and bonuses starting from level 5 all the way up to level 60. Every five ranks will unlock a new bonus.