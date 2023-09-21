Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: All Intelligence perks and Attribute requirements (2.0)

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Libery 2.0 update has added new ways to use quickhacks and become the best netrunner in Night City by making significant changes to the Intelligence Attribute and perks. Hacking does not feel the same as the new elements provide additional dimensions to how you can take down enemies around you.

Hence, many players are looking to learn more about all the new netrunner skills and perks that 2.0 has to offer.

Today's Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide will go over everything that you need to know about the Intelligence Attribute and Perks in 2.0.

All Intelligence perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Below is a list of all the Perks in the Intelligence Attribute line, along with their skills and requirements:

Rookie intelligence perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Optimization (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

You will have to take Intelligence to level 4 to unlock these skills in the game.

1) Eye in the Sky

You will get to automatically highlight nearby Access Points and cameras in the area.

When uploading hacks through a camera, like Control Quickhacks, Covert Quickhacks, and Distract enemies quickhacks, you will have -1 RAM cost and +50% duration.

2) Warning: Explosion Hazard

Deal +40% explosion damage from hacked devices.

Deal +80% damage to enemies who are already affected by a quick hack.

3) Forcekill Cypher

Reduces the sequence length required to hack Access Points by 1.

However, you will not be able to reduce the total sequence length below 2 characters.

4) Optimization

Gain +35% Ram recovery rate

5) Encryption

Reduces traceability for all hacks by 30%

6) Proximate Propagation

Reduces RAM cost the closer you are to a target. Maxes out at -35%

7) Subordination

Increases the duration of Control hacks by 100% when used on full-health enemies.

8) Carhacker

You will gain the ability to remotely take control of a cat, set off its alarms, or even blow it up, damaging enemies around.

To be able to hijack a car, you will need to match it’s level, which will be determined by the tier of your cyberdeck.

Pro Intelligence perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

The Pro Intelligence perks will need an Attribute Requirement of 9 to access the abilities in this tree:

1) Hack Queue

Level 1: Provides +1 Max Ram

Provides +1 Max Ram Level 2: Unlocks Hack Queue. You will now be able to apply two quick hacks on a single target. The queued hacks will upload automatically in the order they were added. The upload speed of the second hack will be 30% faster.

2) Feedback Loop

Gain +25% RAM recovery rate for each quick hack that is currently in the queue.

3) Data recycler

After beating an enemy, you will get to recover 80% of the RAM cost from all quickhacks that remain in the queue.

4) Copy-Paste

When you are being targeted by an enemy Netrunner, you will be able to spread any quickhack that you apply on them.

5) Counter-A-Hack

When targetted by a Netrunner you will be able to quickhack them back even through walls and obstacles.

You will get -1 RAM cost for each quickhack you use.

6) Embedded Exploit

Level 1: Gain +10% RAM recovery rate.

Gain +10% RAM recovery rate. Level 2: Gain +60% quickhack damage on enemies that are already affected by a control quickhack, cover quickhack, or a distract quickhack.

Embedded Exploit (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

7) Shadowrunner

Gain -100% trace progress after performing a Takedown.

8) Icepick

Gain -1 RAM cost for all combat quickhacks that can be used on enemies affected by a control quickhack, cover quickhack, or a distract quickhack.

9) Siphon

Monowire attacks will now recover 0.5 RAM

Recovery will increase to 1 if the enemy is affected by a Quickhack.

10) System Overwhelm

Gain +7% quickhack damage for each quickhack or DOT effect that is on the target.

11) Speculation

When you take out an enemy affected by a Combat Quickhack, you will recover RAM that is equal to 25% of the total cost of all the quickhacks that affect the target.

12) Acquisition Specialist

This ability only affects Smart Weapons

Level 1: Get a 10% linger targeting reticle for all Smart weapons.

Get a 10% linger targeting reticle for all Smart weapons. Level 2: Reloading Smart weapons will not interrupt target locks anymore. You will additionally gain +15% lock-on speed when hip-firing and +20% lock-on speed when aiming down sights.

13) Precision Subroutines

This ability only affects Smart Weapons

Gain +2% accuracy with Smart Weapons for every unit in your Cyberdeck’s max RAM.

14) Recirculation

This ability only affects Smart Weapons

You will gain +2 RAM when defeating an enemy with a Smart Weapon.

If the enemy is affected by a quickhack. You will be able to restore additional RAM, which is equal to 50% of the total RAM cost.

15) No Escape

This ability only affects Smart Weapons

The target lock-on will reset if you shoot the enemy with a Smart Weapon.

Phenom Intelligence perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Phenom is a level above Pro and will require 15 Intelligence attributes to gain access to the perks in the tree:

1) Queue Acceleration

Level 1: Gain +1 Max RAM

Gain +1 Max RAM Level 2: Gain -1 cost to quickhack devices and vehicles

Gain -1 cost to quickhack devices and vehicles Level 3: Gain +1 queuehack queue size. Adds +60% upload speed for quickhacks, which are third or later in the queue.

2) FInisher: Live Wire

You will be able to finish off low-health enemies with a monowire. The more hacks you have installed in them, the higher will be the chance of activating it.

Will restore 15% health and 5 RAM on execution.

3) Queue Prioritization

You will gain +50% upload speed for the first quickhack when you have at least 2 quickhacks queues on one enemy.

4) Queue Hack_Root

Gain -1 RAM cost for the first quickhack of each unique category that is second or later in the queue.

5) Overclock

Level 1: Gain +10% RAM recovery.

Gain +10% RAM recovery. Level 2: Gain 10% Quickhack damage

Gain 10% Quickhack damage Level 3: Unlock Overclock mode. When Overclocked, you will be able to use Quickhacks even if you have insufficient RAM. However, for each RAM unit used over your max, the hack will cost 10 HP instead. The effect duration is 14 seconds with a 30-second cooldown period.

Overclock (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

6) Sublimation

When Overclock is active, your RAM recovery will also recover health.

7) Blood Daemon

When in Overclock mode, you will gain +40 health for every quickhack that you have queued on an enemy after neutralizing them.

8) Powersurge

Activating Overclock will automatically restore Health that is equal to 5 times for your Max RAM.

9) Race against mind

When Overclock is active, you will gain increased quickhack damage based on missing health. Maxes out at 50%.

The health is measured when the upload starts

10) Target Lock Tranfer

This ability only affects Smart Weapons

Level 1: Get a 10% longer targeting reticle for all Smart Weapons.

Get a 10% longer targeting reticle for all Smart Weapons. Level 2: When you switch from aim-down sights to hipfire, Smart Weapons will no longer disengage target-lock on headshots and weak spots.

When you switch from aim-down sights to hipfire, Smart Weapons will no longer disengage target-lock on headshots and weak spots. Level 3: Switching between Smart Weapons will no longer interrupt target lock.

11) Terminal Velocity

This ability only affects Smart Weapons

After you neutralize an enemy with a Smart Weapon, you will have increased projectile velocity and lock-on range for 10 seconds.

This stacks 3 times, and each stack will refresh duration.

12) Targeting Prism

This ability only affects Smart Weapons

You will now get to enjoy multitarget locks when aiming, and will increase the number of simultaneous targets for all Smart weapons by 1.

Legend Intelligence perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

The ultimate Intelligence perks are called Legends and are unlocked after you reach an Attribute score of 20 in the Intelligence line.

1) Queue Mastery

Gain +1 queuehack size

The last quickhack that will fill the queue will have -50% RAM but will lock the queue until all the hacks have been uploaded.

You will do 15% more damage to enemies that have a locked queue.

2) Spillover

During Overclock mode, you have a 50% chance for a quick hack to transfer to other enemies in the area.

3) Smart Synergy

This ability only affects Smart Weapons

During Overclock mode, your Smart Weapons will automatically gain an Instant target lock.

During Overclock mode, your Smart Weapons will gain +25% damage against enemies affected by a quickhack.

Smart Synergy (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

Intelligence Attribute explained in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Intelligence helps in taking enemies out from a distance without having to waste ammo and stamina in the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Phantom Liberty update.

Apart from the above perks, the Attribute helps with the following:

Determined netrunning abilities.

Improves proficiency with Monowire and Smart Weapons

Access Subnets and show net knowledge in dialogue checks

Gain +1 Max RAM for every 4 Attribute points invested

If you are looking to go for a pure Netrunner build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, then you will need to max out your Intelligence attributes and Perks as much as possible.