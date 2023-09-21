Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: All Body perks and Attribute requirements (2.0)

Perks and Skills, especially the Body Attribute got a significant overhaul in Cyberpunk 2077 with the 2.0 Phantom Liberty update. The Attribute Perks are not as what they used to be and while there are a few returning skills from the previous version of the game, the line is seeing major changes this time around with more variations and build paths.

Hence, it’s not all that surprising why there are many in the community who want to take a look at all the Pecks in the new Body Attribute before starting the game and the DLC on 2.0.

Therefore, this Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide will go over all the new Body perks that have made their way to the RPG with Patch 2.0.

All Body perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Below is a list of all the Perks in the Body Attribute line along with their skills and requirements:

Rookie Body perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Painkiller (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

All of the perks in the Rookie line can be accessible at Attribute level 4. This means you will have to take Body to level 4 to unlock these skills in the game.

1) Painkiller

Will allow you to unlock slow health regeneration when in combat.

2) Fury Road (Vehicle Perk)

When in a vehicle collision you will deal +50% damage to enemy vehicles and their occupants.

When in a vehicle collision your vehicle will receive -50% damage.

You will take no damage as a vehicle occupant during a collision.

3) Speed Junkie

You will receive a +60% health regeneration rate while sprinting.

4) Comeback Kid

You will get +1% Health Regeneration rate for every percent of HP that you are mission.

5) Dorph-Head

When you are using Blood Pump cyberware or a health item you will receive a 100% Mitigation chance for 2 seconds.

The Mitigation Status effect will grant you a chance to reduce incoming damage based on your Mitigation strength. It’s 50% by default.

6) Army of One

You will get a +10% Health Regeneration Rate for every nearby enemy.

Pro Body perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

The Pro Body perks will need an Attribute Requirement of 9, so you will have to take Body to that level in order to access the abilities in this tree:

1) Dia! Die! Die!

The ability only affects Shotguns, LMGs, and HMGs:

Level 1: Grants -15% recall at low Stamina.

Grants -15% recall at low Stamina. Level 2: Increases fire rate as Stamina decreases (max +25% at 0 Stamina).

2) Like a Feather

The ability only affects Shotguns, LMGs, and HMGs:

Negates movement speed penalty when using Shotguns, Light Machine Guns, and Heavy Machine Guns.

3) Don’t Stop me now

The ability only affects Shotguns, LMGs, and HMGs:

When you are below 33% Stamina you will get a +15% Mitigation Chance.

When you are below 33% Stamina you will get +5% Mitigation Strength.

4) Bullet Ballet

The ability only affects Shotguns, LMGs, and HMGs:

Will grant you -25% bullet spread when moving and shooting.

5) Wrecking Ball

The ability only affects Blunt melee weapons:

Level 1: Grants -15% Stamina cost for every attack with a blunt melee weapon.

Grants -15% Stamina cost for every attack with a blunt melee weapon. Level 2: Will let you “barrel into enemies”. You can do this while sprinting and blocking at the same time. This will cause a significant amount of damage with a chance to knock the enemy down.

Wrecking Ball (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

6) Clapback

The ability only affects Blunt melee weapons:

You will get a +100% Knockdown chance when using defensive attacks with a blunt weapon.

10-second cooldown.

100% chance to Stun with a counterattack.

7) Fly Swatter

The ability only affects Blunt melee weapons:

You will receive -40% damage from ranged weapons when blocking with a blunt weapon.

8) Breakthrough

The ability only affects Blunt melee weapons:

After hitting enemies with a strong attack with a blunt weapon, you will give them -40% armor for 7 seconds.

9) Kinetic Absorption

The ability only affects Blunt melee weapons:

When blocking an attack you will receive +10% stamina.

When blocking an attack you will receive +30% damage to blunt weapons for 5 seconds.

Phenom Body perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Phenom is a level above Pro, and will require 15 Body attributes to unlock the perks in the tree:

1) Spontaneous Obliteration

The ability only affects Shotguns, LMGs, and HMGs:

Level 1: You will get -15% recoil when stamina is low.

You will get -15% recoil when stamina is low. Level 2: You will get +10% damage against nearby enemies.

You will get +10% damage against nearby enemies. Level 3: Unlock the Obliterate skill which will give you a chance to insta kill enemies and dismember them when they are at low health. Obliteration chance will increase with lower the enemy health, it maxes out at 20%.

2) Close-Quarter Carnage

The ability only affects Shotguns, LMGs, and HMGs:

Will increase the chance of Obliterate for ranged attacks at close range. Maxes out at 10%.

3) Skullcracker

The ability only affects Shotguns, LMGs, and HMGs:

Will increase the chance of Quick Melee Attacks as Stamina decreases. Maxes out at 200% when stamina is 0.

4) Dread

The ability only affects Shotguns, LMGs, and HMGs:

Your enemies will have -15% armor when using ranged weapons.

If you Dismember the enemy, the effect will spread to nearby enemies.

5) Rush of Blood

The ability only affects Shotguns, LMGs, and HMGs:

After dismembering an enemy you will be granted +20% reload speed for 8 seconds.

6) Adrenaline Rush

Level 1: Grants +35 Max Health.

Grants +35 Max Health. Level 2: Grants 20% health regeneration bonus for all sources of health regeneration effects.

Grants 20% health regeneration bonus for all sources of health regeneration effects. Level 3: Unlocks Adrenaline Rush mode. Adrenaline is the yellow bar that acts as extra health, it will absorb damage and decay over time. When active you will get the Level 1 and Level 2 perks, along with an additional 30% maximum health (up to 50% max health). The effect will remain as long as Adrenaline is available.

Adrenaline Rish (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

7) Bloodlust

The ability only affects Shotguns, LMGs, and HMGs:

When Adrenaline is Active you will get +50 Adrenaline when dismembering a nearby enemy.

8) Unstoppable Force

During Adrenaline Rush you will Gain immunity to movement penalties and other crowd control effects line Blinding and Knockdown.

9) Juggernaut

When Adrenaline Rush is active you will get a 20% movement speed.

When Adrenaline Rush is Active you will get 10% damage.

10) Calm Mind

When Adrenaline Rus is active you will receive a +3 seconds delay before Adrenaline starts to decay.

11) Quake

The ability only affects Blunt melee weapons:

Level 1: -15% Stamina Cost for every attack with a blunt weapon.

-15% Stamina Cost for every attack with a blunt weapon. Level 2: You will get +20% attack speed with a blunt weapon.

You will get +20% attack speed with a blunt weapon. Level 3: Unlocks Quake that allows you to perform a ground slam that will stagger and damage nearby enemies. It will also have a chance to knock them down. Quake can be performed mid-air after a jump for a greater effect. The ability has a 10-second cooldown.

12) Aftershock

The ability only affects Blunt melee weapons:

You will gain +30 stamina for each enemy that you hit with Quake.

13) Epicenter

The ability only affects Blunt melee weapons:

When you are using Quake from midair, its damage and radius will scale based on your fall distance and fall speed.

Legend Body perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

The ultimate Body perks are called Legends and are unlocked after you reach an Attribute score of 20 in the Body line.

1) Rip and Tear

The ability only affects shotguns:

You will get +100% damage for the next Quick Melee that you perform after shooting an enemy with a shotgun.

You will receive +100% damage for the next shotgun hit after hitting an enemy with a Quick Melee.

2) Onslaught

This ability only affects LMGs:

You will get a +20% ammo refill after you have defeated an enemy with a Light Machine Gun.

3) Pain to Gain

When Adrenaline Rush is active you will get +20% Health Item recharge right after beating an enemy.

4) Finisher Savage Sling

The ability only affects Blunt melee weapons:

When Enemy health is low you will be able to trigger the finisher by just pressing the associated button. The chance of a finisher will increase if the enemy is stunned.

If you press and hold the finisher button, you will instead pick up the enemy and throw them damaging other enemies where they land.

Savage Sling (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

Body Attribute explained in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

The Body Attribute determines your character's raw physical strength in the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Phantom Liberty update.

Along with giving you access to the above perks, you will also get the ability to:

Rip open some doors if you meet the Body requirement.

Use intimidation and solo-trained dialogues in conversations.

Gain +2 Max Health per Attribute Point invested.

Body will be the best Attribute line to go down if you are looking to achieve a tanky build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.