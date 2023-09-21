Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: All Cool Perks and Attribute requirements (2.0)

The Cool Attribute saw an incredible amount of changes with the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Phantom Liberty update. While some of the previous skills will be returning with the new version, most of the Perks in the Attribute line are new, allowing players more gameplay options and build paths to go down.

There is a lot that you will be able to do with the Cool Attribute in 2.0 and Phantom Liberty, along with using some of its more supportive skills to help a build that you are making with another Attribute.

Therefore, today’s Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide will go over all the skills present in the Cool Attribute after the 2.0 version update.

All Cool Perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Below is a list of all the Perks in the Cool Attribute line, along with their skills and requirements:

Rookie Cool Perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Feline Footwork (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

All of the perks in the Cool line can be accessible at Attribute level 4. This means you will have to take Cool to level 4 to unlock these skills in the game.

1) Feline Footwork

When crouched, you will gain 15% movement speed.

When crouched, you will gain 15% Mitigation Chance.

Mitigation Chance grants you damage reduction based on Mitigation Strength, Reduction is 50% at default.

2) Small Target

Gain a +20% Mitigation Chance when crouched and not moving.

3) Blind Spot

When crouched, enemies will take longer to detect you, increasing your Mitigation Chance.

4) Unexposed

You gain a +20% Mitigation Chance when aiming down sights from the cover.

5) Road Warrior (vehicle perk)

You can now slow time while driving using the Sandevistan.

You can activate Kerenzikov when aiming and hand-breaking simultaneously.

You will gain +25% weapons damage when your vehicle is airborne or in the middle of a drift.

6) Killer Instinct

Lets you have +25% damage with knives, axes, and silenced guns when hidden and outside combat.

The ability will also give you a preview of the estimated damage.

7) Gag Order

When you land an attack on an enemy right after getting detected by them, this will delay detection from all other enemies around.

8) Quick Getaway

You will gain 10% movement speed after taking out an enemy when undetected.

It will last for 30 seconds or till the point you are detected.

You can stack this effect 2 times, and new stacks will refresh the duration.

Pro Cool Perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

The Pro Cool Perks will need an Attribute Requirement of 9, so you will have to take Cool to that level in order to access the abilities in this tree:

1) Focus

This ability only affects Pistols, Revolvers, Precision Rifles, and Sniper Rifles.

Level 1: Gain +10% headshot and weak spot damage.

Gain +10% headshot and weak spot damage. Level 2: Unlock Focus mode. You will be able to activate Focus automatically when aiming down sights at full Stamina. When activated, you will not use stamina for shooting and will be more accurate. You will lose 40 Stamina when the effect ends. The effect duration is 2.5 seconds.

2) No Sweat

This ability only affects Pistols, Revolvers, Precision Rifles, and Sniper Rifles.

You gain -50% Stamina cost from Focus for every enemy that you have defeated while it was active.

3) Rinse and Reload

This ability only affects Pistols, Revolvers, Precision Rifles, and Sniper Rifles.

You will gain +10% reload speed for your next reload when you have defeated an enemy while aiming down sights.

It stacks 2 times and will reset when you reload or go back to aiming down sights.

4) Pull!

This ability only affects Pistols, Revolvers, Precision Rifles, and Sniper Rifles.

In Focus mode, you will have an easier time shooting grenades that are in mid-air. The blast radius damage will also be significantly greater.

5) Head to Head

This ability only affects Pistols, Revolvers, Precision Rifles, and Sniper Rifles.

In Focus mode, if you defeat an enemy that is using ranged attacks, you will reset the Focus mode’s duration.

6) Deep Breath

This ability only affects Pistols, Revolvers, Precision Rifles, and Sniper Rifles.

You will be able to slow time by 25% for you as well as enemies when Focus is active.

7) Scorpion Sting

This ability only affects throwable weapons.

Level 1: Gain -15% recovery time for throwable weapons like knives.

Gain -15% recovery time for throwable weapons like knives. Level 2: You will be able to apply poison to the enemy for 5 seconds after you hit a crit, headshot, or strike a weak spot with your thrown weapon.

Scorpion Sting (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

8) Parasite

This ability only affects throwable weapons.

Get +15 Health when dealing Crit Hits and headshots with thrown weapons.

9) Neurotoxin

This ability only affects throwable weapons.

When you apply poison to an enemy through the Scorpion Sting ability, you will also Blind them and prevent them from Sprinting for 6 seconds.

10) Accelerated Toxin Absorption

This ability only affects throwable weapons.

Strong attacks and thrown weapons damage against enemies that are already poisoned will deal a significant amount of Poison damage but will remove the Poisoned status effect.

11) Corrosion

This ability only affects throwable weapons.

Will let you apply Poison to mechs, robots, drones, as well as turrets.

Phenom Cool perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Phenom is a level above Pro and will require 15 Cool attributes to gain access to the Perks in the tree:

1) Deadeye

This ability only affects Pistols, Revolvers, Precision Rifles, and Sniper Rifles.

Level 1: Gain +10% damage to headshots and weak spots.

Gain +10% damage to headshots and weak spots. Level 2: Gain -25% stamina cost when shooting.

Gain -25% stamina cost when shooting. Level 3: Unlocks Deadeye Mode. It activates when Stamina is above 85%. When the mode is on, you will gain +20% Headshot and weakspot damage, with no bullet spread.

2) California Reaper

This ability only affects Pistols, Revolvers, Precision Rifles, and Sniper Rifles.

Regain +30% stamina when defeating an enemy with a headshot or weakspot damage.

3) High Noon

This ability only affects Pistols, Revolvers, Precision Rifles, and Sniper Rifles.

When Deadeye is active, you will gain +35% reload speed for your next reload after beating an enemy with a headshot or weakspot damage.

The effect duration is 3 seconds.

Slows time by 50% when reloading.

4) Longshot

This ability only affects Pistols, Revolvers, Precision Rifles, and Sniper Rifles.

When Deadeye is active, your weapon shots will deal full damage irrespective of range.

5) Quickdraw

This ability only affects Pistols, Revolvers, Precision Rifles, and Sniper Rifles.

Gain +30% weapon swap speed when swapping between Pistols, Revolvers, Precision Rifles, and Sniper Rifles.

Gain +30% stamina when swapping between Precision Rifles and Sniper Rifles during combat.

6) Ninjustsu

Level 1: Gain +15% movement speed when crouching.

Gain +15% movement speed when crouching. Level 2: Gain +15% more Mitigation Chance when crouching.

Gain +15% more Mitigation Chance when crouching. Level 3: Unlock Ninjutsu. The ability will let you sprint while crouching. You will be silent during the sprint, but it will consume stamina.

Ninjutsu (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

7) Shinobi Sprint

Gain -75% Stamina cost when crouch-sprinting during combat.

8) Creeping Death

When you are undetected during crouching or Optical Camo is active, gain 15% health.

When you are undetected during crouching or Optical Camo is active, gain 15% Stamina.

When you are undetected during crouching or Optical Camo is active, gain 10% movement speed for 6 seconds.

9) Vanishing Act

Optical Cammo will now activate automatically when you are crouching, sprinting, or sliding.

10) Serpentine

You will gain a +30% Mitigation Chance when crouch-sprinting.

11) Juggler

This ability only affects throwable weapons.

Level 1: Gain 15% recovery time for all throwable weapons.

Gain 15% recovery time for all throwable weapons. Level 2: Your throwable weapons will now do +20% damage to headshots and weak spots.

Your throwable weapons will now do +20% damage to headshots and weak spots. Level 3: Gain an immediate cooldown reset when you defeat an enemy with a throwable weapon by either performing a crit hit, headshot, or with poison.

12) Sleight of Hand

This ability only affects throwable weapons.

Gain +20% crit damage when Juggler is activated. This effect lasts 8 seconds.

You can stack this effect 5 times, and each stack will reset the duration.

13) Finisher: Act of Mercy

This ability only affects throwable weapons.

You will be able to execute low-health enemies. Neutralizing them will activate Juggler and restore 25% health

14) Pounce

This ability only affects throwable weapons.

You will be able to perform a Finisher from a great distance if you hit the enemy with a throwable weapon.

With every throw, you will be able to make them more susceptible to a finisher.

15) Pay it forward

This ability only affects throwable weapons.

After you retrieve a thrown knife or axe from an enemy, your next melee attack will do 200% damage.

Legend Cool perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

The ultimate Cool Perks are called Legends and are unlocked after you reach an Attribute score of 20 in the Cool line.

1) Nerves of Tungsten-Steel

This ability only affects Revolvers, Precision Rifles, and Sniper Rifles.

When Deadeye is active, you will guarantee critical hits for all headshot and weakspot damage.

Your damage will increase based on distance from the enemy. Maxes out at +25%.

2) Run ‘N’ Gun

This ability only affects Pistols

Hip firing will no longer consume Stamina.

You will gain +25% movement speed when Focus is active.

3) Style Over Substance

This ability only affects Blades.

You are guaranteed to have a critical hit on throwable weapons when hitting enemies while crouch-sprinting, sliding, dodging, or dashing.

Style Over Substance (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

Cool Attribute explained in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

The Cool Attributes in the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Phantom Liberty update are all about playing like a silent assassin.

Apart from allowing you access to the above perks, the Attribute:

Determines your stealth and assassination ability.

Will improve your proficiency with Pistols, Revolvers, Precision Rifles, Sniper Rifles, and Thrown weapons.

Offers street-smart dialogue choices during conversation checks.

Gives +1.25% Crit Damage per Attribute Point.

If you are looking for a more stealthy approach to combat, Cool Attributes will be the best fit in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.