Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): What is Cyberware Capacity and how to increase it?

Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty 2.0 update introduces something called the Cyberware Capacity system, which will not allow you to equip V with more cyberware after you've hit a specific threshold. Hence, even if you have the Eddies to buy new gear for your Skeleton, hands, face, and circulatory system, you will not be able to use them.

Cyberwar Capacity regulates just how overpowered you can get with your build as you progress through the narrative. It also ensures encounters stay challenging and takes into account how enemies scale at V's level.

Hence, it’s important that you have a firm grasp of how this mechanic works and know some ways you will be able to improve the protagonist's Cyberwre Capacity. This Cyberpunk 2077 guide will therefore go over everything you need to know about Cyberware Capacity in 2.0.

How does Cyberware Capacity work in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Cyberware Capacity (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

Cyberware Capacity indicates the amount of cyberware that V’s body can handle at any given moment. It will limit you from adding more tools to her even if you have the Eddies to buy and equip them.

Thus, when you're starting out in this title, it is all the more important to go for a specific type of build and to only invest in enhancements that complement your playstyle.

Increasing Cyberware Capacity in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

There are three ways you will be able to increase V’s Cyberware capacity in this game:

1) Leveling up

The most straightforward way to increase the number of Cyberware upgrades she can use is to level V up. Completing missions, gigs, cyberpsycho hunts, and NCPD quests will let you gain XP.

With every level, you will automatically get more Cyberware Capacity, allowing you to add more body enhancements.

2) Acquiring Cyberware Capacity shards

As you make your way through Night City, you will find enemies carrying Cyberware Capacity shards. After taking them down, you will be able to loot their bodies for those items. Once you've acquired them, you will automatically gain more Cyberware Capacity.

3) Unlocking certain perks

This title offers two perks, in particular, that will allow you to increase your Cyberware Capacity — Edgerunner and Renaissance.

Renaissance Punk

This perk's Technical Ability Attribute is:

Gian +4 Cyberware Capacity for every attribute that is at nine or higher

Edgerunner

This one's Technical Ability Attributes are:

You will be able to exceed your Cyberware Capacity by up to 50 points. However, it will cost you -0.5% max health per point.

When neutralizing enemies during combat, there is a 0.1% chance that for each point you are over capacity, you will enter a Fury state.

When in Fury you will gain:

+10% damage

+30% Crit Chance

+50% Crit Damage

Increasing Cyberware Capacity is crucial if you wish to make the most of all the augments and enhancements on offer in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty and version 2.0.

Engineer improves Cyberware capacity (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

4) Level up the Engineer skill line

The Engineer skill line grants more cyberwar capacity at levels 10 and 30. The best way to level it up is by using Tech weapons and Grenades, along with crafting and upgrading weapons and equipment.