Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): All Engineer skill progression levels and rewards

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty has introduced a new Engineer skill line with patch 2.0, which will allow you to make the most of your grenades, Tech weapons, and Cyberware. The new version changes will provide you with more ways to engage in combat, allowing you to make the most of the Technical Ability Attribute.

When players who are looking to rely on Tech weapons are looking to learn more about some of Perks as well as bonuses that are on offer for leveling up the line.

Hence, today's Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide will go over everything you need to know about the Engineer Skill along with the best ways to level the line up.

All Engineer levels and skill progression rewards in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Engineer Skills (image via Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty)

Here is a list of all the levels and rewards under the Engineer skill line in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty:

Level 5

Increases Armor by 15

Level 10

Increases Cyberware capacity by 5

Level 15

+1 Perk Point

Level 20

+10% grenade damage and explosion radius

Level 25

Increases Armor by 25

Level 30

Increases Cyberware capacity by 10

Level 35

+1 Perk Point

Level 40

Increases Shock chance from charging a Tech weapon or Electric baton

Level 45

+15% Health Item effectiveness

Level 50

+30% to all cyberware stat modifiers

Level 55

+10% damage with Bolt Shots

+40% Burn chance with Bolt Shots

Chain Lightning will now set enemies on fire

Level 60

When Fury is active you occasionally release an EMP blast

How to increase your Engineer level fast in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

The Engineer skill line ties in really well with the Technical Ability Attribute in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. The Skill and Attribute overhaul with patch 2.0 has gives you more build paths and gameplay options to try out. With the Engineer line, you will be able to make the most of Tech weapons and grenades while being significantly more tanky.

So if you are looking to unlock all the skills under the Engineer line in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, here are a few things that you will need to do.

1) Make the most of your grenades

EMP Grenades, Flash Bombs, and Frag Grenades are incredibly potent tools that will help you make certain encounters significantly easier. However, along with helping you in encounters, they will also provide you XP for the Engineer line if you use them to take out enemies and complete missions.

2) Use tech weapons

Tech weapons start hitting hard once you start unlocking Perks like Bolt Shot under the Technical Ability Attribute. They are also one of the best sources of XP for the Engineer line once you start using them to take out enemies.

Final Engineer Level up bonus (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

3) Craft and upgrade to your heart's content

Crafting and upgrading weapons and armor is another way of gaining more XP in the Engineer line. There are enough crafting materials in the open world that you will come across, so do not shy away from upgrading your favorite weapons and armor as soon as you have enough resources to do so.

4) Obtain Engineer Skill Shards

You will often find Engineer skill shards from the body of enemies or from chests and lockers. Acquiring these will give you one level instantly in the Engineer skill line.