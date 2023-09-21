Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 guide: How to reset attributes

Phantom Liberty is the confirmed DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 and promises to be packed with profound changes and great material. Bringing revamped scenarios like Dogtown, its main story boasts a hyper-violent espionage plot. However, there is one issue that many players are concerned about, and it has to do with the characters that have been built so far.

As CD Projekt Red announced, the changes to Cyberpunk are massive enough that your character's specs could suffer drastically with this new DLC. To that end, this guide will explain how you can reset your attributes.

How to reset attributes in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

In Phantom Liberty, you can reset your attributes once (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The release of Phantom Liberty (2.0) will bring many new features to Cyberpunk 2077. According to the developers, they have included fresh disguise mechanics, gangs, enemies, and weapons.

Furthermore, the game will implement a new skill tree, improve the loot system, and introduce vehicular combat. With so many changes, CD Projekt Red decided it was time to update the characters to reflect all the new content.

Therefore, resetting your character's attributes can be done in two ways. The first is enabled by default and remains the developers' solution for a smooth transition to the new features. If you already have a game saved on your computer, upon installing the Phantom Liberty 2.0 update, you will need to access the character menu.

A warning will appear:

"Due to significant changes in gameplay mechanics, your perks have been reset and your perk points have been refunded, allowing you to rebuild your character as you wish."

Press the Continue button, and your character will automatically have its specs reset.

On the other hand, if you have already done this but remain unsatisfied with your character's evolution, you can repeat the process at any time. For this, go to the character menu and use the Reset Attributes button in the lower left corner.

This will reset your perk points. However, it will cost you eurodollars, depending on the level you have reached. Furthermore, it is irreversible.

This process only occurs once per saved game, so we advise you not to waste it. A bad redistribution of your character's points can completely ruin the game experience and impose a style that may not suit you.

That covers everything about resetting your attributes in Cyberpunbk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0. Click here to gain more insight into each skill and its development.