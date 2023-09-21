Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): All vehicle types and which one should you choose

Vehicles have been made more important in your exploration of Night City in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty with the release of version 2.0. New vehicle combat and the Burn Out Mode are some of the most important gameplay elements that have been introduced. These make it all the more crucial that you select a vehicle that fits your playstyle.

There are a lot of cars that you will be able to come across as you explore Night City. However, vehicles that share the same engine placement and drive-wheel configuration will also share similar handling traits.

There are three drive-wheel configurations to look out for:

Front

Rear

All-wheel

There are also three engine placements:

Front

Mid

Rear

Hence, this adds a fair bit of variety to cars in the game, giving you more options to pick from as you make your way through the narrative. Hence, today's Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide will go over everything that you need to know about all the vehicle types in 2.0.

Front Engine vehicles explained in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Every car handles differently (image via Cyberpunk 2077)

Front-engine cars will come in all three drives, each having its own unique set of features and limitations.

1) Front-wheel drive

Front-engine, Front-wheel cars are some of the easiest to pilot in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. They have good traction on the most hostile of surfaces, with great understeer when pushed to their limits.

When using the Burn Out Mode, you will be able to create a mild slide with these cars.

2) Rear-wheel drive

Rear-wheel drives with a front engine are usually seen in sports and muscle cars in Night City. These are a bit harder to pilot, and have near-even weight balance and mild oversteer. However, they're one of the best car types to perform drifts, donuts, and direction changes with.

3) All-wheel drive

These cars have the most stable configuration and they will allow you to break and accelerate when in the middle of a turn, providing a good deal of maneuverability. They work really well in both on-road and off-road conditions, giving great acceleration around turns and corners.

Mid or Rear-Engine vehicles explained in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Mid or Rear-engine vehicles come in only two forms of drive, Rear and All-wheel.

1) Rear-wheel drive

These are some of the hardest cars to pilot in Night City as these vehicles will understeer under acceleration. As the weight of the car is behind the driver, these cars will spin if you accelerate or brake too suddenly when turning a corner.

Mastering these vehicles needs patience, along with slow inputs. However, once you master it, you will be able to pull off some incredible stunts with them.

Car types affect Burn Out Mode effects (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

2) All-wheel drive

All-wheel drives with a mid or rear engine will also need steady handling. They are some of the most powerful vehicles on the market and can easily change direction in the blink of an eye.

They are one of the best utilizers of the Burn Out Mode. As such, they allow you to drift, drag, and accelerate as soon as rounding a corner once the wheels start to spin and burn.

Which vehicle type should you choose in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)?

The vehicle type that you stick to will largely depend on your preferences and the playstyle that you are going for. As a rule of thumb, if you are new to Night City, start off with a car that has front-wheel drive with a Front-Engine. They are easy to pick up and will give you a feel of how some of the various vehicle mechanics like combat and the Burn Out Mode work in the game.

Once you gain more experience, move on to the harder models and eventually settle on Rear-engine rear-wheel and all-wheel drives. These are the best in the business when it comes to maneuverability, and as these are also often tankier with mounted weapons, they will help you in combat as well.