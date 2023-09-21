Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): Beginner tips and tricks to improve your driving and vehicle control

The Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 overhaul has introduced a lot of new features to vehicles and how you drive around Night City. There are new mechanics like Burn Out Mode, Vehicle Combat, and more that you will need to make the most of, especially if you are looking to be the “best in the biz” in Night City.

However, driving around the city itself can be a daunting task for many who are starting out the game. It’s very easy to lose control of your car and ram them into civilians in front of the police, thereby making them automatically attack you.

So this is something you must avoid as much as possible as you are cruising through Night City. This guide will go over some tips and tricks to help you get started behind the wheel in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty after version 2.0.

Best ways to improve your driving skills in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Maintain balance when taking a sharp turn. (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

Here are some beginner tips and tricks that you will be able to use to improve your driving skills in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty:

1) Maintain balance and traction when turning a corner

When making a turn, don’t brake and accelerate at the same time. Doing that is called Burn Out Mode, and it’s not something that you should be worrying about if you are just starting out.

So when you have to make a hard turn, slow your vehicle and brake before turning. Then take your feet off the brakes and accelerate slowly as you come out of the corner.

This will drastically improve your traction and you will not crash into other vehicles when coming at a corner at full speed.

2) Understand the type of car that you are driving

There are three drive-wheel configurations to look out for:

Front

Rear

All-wheel

There are also three engine placements:

Front

Mid

Rear

Front Engine cars come in all three drives: Front, Rear, and All-Wheel. While the Mid and Rear engines come in Rear and All-wheel drives.

Depending on the car that you are using, the handling, oversteer, and understeer will differ. Front-engine with front-drive cars are the easiest to handle, however, Rear-engine with rear-drive which are the hardest to control has the most amount of maneuverability capable of pulling off drifts and donuts when timed right. So beginners should start out with Front-engine cars.

Use Brakes and handbrakes when required. (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

3) Understand when to brake and hand brake

Braking will allow you to effectively come to a stop. It applies to all wheels and is the button that you use to go into Burn Out Mode as well.

Handbrake, on the other hand, is not entirely as effective as normal braking. However, you will be able to use it to take sharp turns and reverse your car’s direction. Handbrake will also allow you to drift and, with more practice, you will be able to perform donuts as well.

4) Use a third-person camera

While using a first-person camera will help you to maximize immersion when exploring Night City, it's not recommended if you are new to the game. Zooming out and using the third-person camera will let you have a much better perspective and improved control over your car.