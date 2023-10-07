Assassin's Creed Mirage: 10 best tips and tricks for stealth

One of the most important aspects of Assassin's Creed Mirage is stealth. The more people notice you, the harder it is to truly take your place as a master assassin. Thankfully, there are plenty of things you can do in the game to disappear and reappear when your target is ready to be dealt with.

We’ll highlight a few of the tips that worked for us while playing through Basim’s adventures in Baghdad. These may or may not work for you, however, depending on how you play the game, but they should be helpful to virtually all players.

These aren’t the only things you can do, however. In addition to what’s listed below, you can make good use of parkour areas and do things like dive into wooden huts to wait out your targets. The city of Bagdad is vast in Assassin's Creed Mirage, and there’s a great deal you can do to become a master of stealth.

Becoming a master of stealth in Assassin's Creed Mirage

1) Keep your notoriety level low

You don't want that red meter to be full (Image via Ubisoft)

Perhaps one of the most basic, important things you can do to master stealth is to keep your notoriety level low. You can reduce it in a variety of ways in Assassin's Creed Mirage, but being caught committing crimes will raise it up to three levels. The final level brings out powerful mercenaries and soldiers to harass Basim as he explores Baghdad.

Keep a careful eye on this meter in the bottom right of your screen as you play through Assassin's Creed Mirage, and keep some tokens on hand to bribe the Town Crier, just in case it comes to that. The higher your notoriety, the more guards and citizens notice you - and that makes stealth much harder.

2) Don't quickly return to your Last Known Position

Take the time and relax before you return to the scene of the crime (Image via Ubisoft)

Another useful tip for mastering stealth in Assassin's Creed Mirage is to avoid immediately returning to your Last Known Position.

Once you’ve become a man in the crowd again, the guards are going to continue to frequent your Last Known Position for at least a few minutes in the game. If they catch you here soon after you’ve made a scene, you’ll be seen as suspicious.

To avoid that, use back alleys, rooftops, parkour spots, or whatever is handy. Just make sure you give the scene of the crime a bit of time to cool off before you return in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

3) Detonate spice bags to kill without being seen

These are the bags to look out for (Image via Ubisoft)

When there are groups of guards, you can occasionally find bags of Spice in Assassin's Creed Mirage. If you’re in doubt, use Eagle Vision to peek at them to see if spice is on the inside. When you throw a knife at these, they explode into a large cloud of red spices, confusing and baffling enemies.

You can use this to sneak past or defeat a group of guards without being seen. You’ll need to be quick, though. Bags of Spice is certainly one of my favorite ways to stay stealthy in Assassin's Creed Mirage. They serve as a great distraction.

4) Keep plenty of tokens on hand to bribe or distract

All three tokens are incredibly useful (Image via Ubisoft)

As you play through Assassin's Creed Mirage, you’ll no doubt collect a number of tokens. These tokens come in three varieties and can be used to bribe mercenaries, bribe merchants to blend in with them, and many other purposes. They are a great tool for stealth and distraction.

However, you’ll need to do a lot of pickpocketing to gain them, but it’s worth having a small fortune of these on hand. Sometimes stealth isn’t about what you do, it’s about what you get others to do.

5) Use your tools to distract enemies often

Basim has so many different tools to use in Assassin's Creed Mirage to keep himself safe and in a position of stealth. You have smoke bombs to get yourself out of trouble or to distract enemies, and you have knives, the noisemaker, traps, and sleep darts. There’s so much you can do to make sure your targets can’t see you.

From using the Noisemaker to distract and send people off in a different direction to simply putting them to sleep with a well-timed dart, the possibilities are endless if you’re patient and aware of what’s going on around you.

6) Take advantage of Assassin's Focus to silently slay multiple enemies

You can eliminate a group in no time with Assassin's Focus (Image via Ubisoft)

Later in Assassin's Creed Mirage, you’ll unlock the power of Assassin’s Focus. It’s an ability that unlocks during the story of the game and will aid you in defeating multiple enemies silently. If you want to get all the trophies in the game, you’ll need to become a master of this ability, so practice using it to stay stealthy by dropping a few nearby guards.

7) Master blending in with crowds to become unseen

If you see the white line, you're blending in (Image via Ubisoft)

Whether regular citizens or bribing merchants to join their groups, Basim has plenty of people to try and blend in with during Assassin's Creed Mirage. The busier an area is, the better shot you have at this working. The key is to look for a white line around Basim.

Make sure to walk alongside a group at whatever pace they’re going, and stay close. You can also sit down on benches near people or perform daily tasks around Baghdad, but that’s something you’ll get to do less than simply walking alongside groups of ordinary citizens. It’s a basic but important practice to stay stealthy.

8) Foliage is the best place to hide to deal with guards

Use the bushes to set traps (Image via Ubisoft)

Foliage/Bushes are our favorite way to take care of guards while playing Assassin's Creed Mirage. Crouch down into the bushes and wait for the white line that notes you as hidden. If you can master the timing, you can drag a guard down into the bushes with you and silently kill them. Now you don’t have a body lying in the street for people to ask questions about.

It’s even better if the bushes or trees are high so you can stand up, snatch a nearby guard, and drag them to their doom. As long as you see the white line around you, you’re perfectly stealthy.

9) Use Whistling to take out guards one by one

Whistle while you work (Image via Ubisoft)

Whistling is very useful in Assassin's Creed Mirage as well. You can say, hide in a bush or some hay and whistle to a group of guards. While they might all look, only one will leave the group to investigate. Take this time to wait until the other guards look away again and silently defeat their ally.

This is one of the better ways to take someone out unseen. You can try this from another spot or simply handle the guards now that you aren’t quite as outnumbered. This is another excellent time to have Assassin’s Focus.

10) Use Enkidu to scout ahead for enemies

Do not underestimate the usefulness of Enkidu (Image via Ubisoft)

Perhaps one of the best ways to remain hidden in this game is to take advantage of Enkidu. Your trusty bird ally can scout ahead for you and mark potential targets that could spot you or that you’d have to fight. It will be much better when you upgrade the bird’s perception via the skill tree.

However, it’s important to keep this in mind, as Enkidu can really warn you of potential threats, marking them for you. You can do this with your knife, too, by aiming it at targets, but that can drop your stealth.

There’s a great deal to Assassin's Creed Mirage and the notion of stealth. There’s so much you can do, and this only really touches the surface. Since you’ll need to use the Trickster skill tree to help you remain unseen, here are the best abilities in that tree.