Assassin's Creed Mirage in-depth gameplay showcased at Ubisoft Forward: Gameplay mechanics, assassination contracts, and more

Ubisoft finally showed off uncut gameplay, detailing the stealth-assassination sandbox of Assassin's Creed Mirage, the latest entry in the Assassin's Creed series. The gameplay showcase was part of the Ubisoft Forward event, which featured a brand new story trailer for the stealth-action game as well as a deep dive into the game's gameplay systems.

Marketed as the "return to the roots" experience for long-time Assassin's Creed fans, Assassin's Creed Mirage's newest gameplay showcase featured an extensive look at a "black box" assassination mission, where the game's protagonist, Basim, is tasked with taking out a member of the Order of the Ancient (Proto-Templars) within a highly fortified mansion.

The showcase featured many of Basim's assassin abilities, a few new gameplay mechanics as well as an extensive look at the highly improved stealth and parkour systems. Here's everything you need to know about Assassin's Creed Mirage's gameplay, including stealth mechanics, assassin contracts, and more.

What are the new additions to Assassin's Creed Mirage's gameplay and open-world systems?

One of the biggest challenges for Ubisoft Bordeaux, the team behind the upcoming Assassin's Creed Mirage, was to build the game from the ground up to resemble and play more like the earlier entries in the series. The team decided to do away entirely with the RPG systems adopted by Assassin's Creed Origins and found in most recent titles in the franchise.

Judging by the trailer and gameplay showcase, the team has achieved exactly what they set out to do. The gameplay showcase featured an extensive look at Basim's assassin abilities, such as his traversal skills, which have been improved significantly over the previous titles to bring it up to par with games like Assassin's Creed 3 and Unity.

The open world has been overhauled too, featuring the return of "assassin contracts," which used to be a staple of the earlier Assassin's Creed games. The gameplay deep-dive also showcased Basim's tools, which he can use in a variety of ways.

Basim can use a sleep dart, akin to the one Edward Kenway had in Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag), that temporarily incapacitates enemies. He also has a huge selection of smoke bombs in his arsenal, including one that can instantly take out an enemy and be used to make a quick exit. Lastly, the trailer also showcased Basim's quick assassination ability, which he can use by triggering his eagle vision, called Thief's Sense, allowing him to assassinate multiple enemies in quick succession.

When is Assassin's Creed Mirage releasing?

Assassin's Creed Mirage is scheduled to release on October 12, 2023, for both current-gen (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) and previous-gen (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) consoles, alongside Windows PC. The game is currently available for pre-order on all digital storefronts and is offered in two different versions - Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition.

Standard Edition ($50)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Edition ($60)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe pack

Digital artbook and soundtrack

The Deluxe pack contains a cosmetic armor set for Basim, inspired by the Prince of Persia franchise, and eagle and mount skins. The pack also features an exclusive weapon set. Players who pre-purchase Assassin's Creed Mirage will get access to a bonus side quest titled "The Forty Thieves."

