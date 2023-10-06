Assassin's Creed Mirage tool guide: Different tools, how to unlock, upgrade, capacity, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage features a variety of tools that can be acquired and upgraded to enhance your assassination skills in the title. These tools play a significant role in your missions and contracts, allowing you to plan executions with ease. As you progress through the game, you'll have opportunities to acquire and upgrade them.
Assassin's Creed Mirage embraces the franchise's roots with a focus on stealthy gameplay. The available tools have been adapted to align with the game's emphasis on this kind of playstyle.
That being said, here's everything you need to know about the tools in Mirage.
How to unlock tools in Assassin's Creed Mirage
Unlocking and acquiring tools is a process that unfolds as you progress through Assassin's Creed Mirage. After playing through the prologue, return to Baghdad to meet one of the Banu Musa siblings inside the Hidden Ones Bureau. He will introduce you to the basics of tools and provide you with your first tool. Initially, you'll start the game with just the Throwing Knives and a Torch.
To acquire additional tools in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you'll need to invest skill points in the Trickster skill tree. As you progress through the main story and reach key milestones, new tools will become available, and you'll be able to unlock more tool slots by spending skill points on relevant skills.
This can be done through the Extra Tool Capacity skills in the Trickster skill tree.
All tools and upgrades in Assassin's Creed Mirage
There are six different tools that you can unlock in Mirage:
1) Torch
The Torch is one of the earliest tools you can get in the game, so it's unlocked by default after you gain access to the tools feature. It has a range of 10m and can be used to see through the dark. There's no available upgrade for this tool.
2) Throwing Knife
Like Torch, the Throwing Knife can also be unlocked immediately after gaining access to the tools feature. As its name suggests, the weapon is a knife that can be thrown within an 18-m range. It also has the following upgrades:
3) Noisemaker
The Noisemaker is a tool initially designed as a small explosive to divert guards' attention and create distractions. It has both non-lethal and lethal capabilities and a range of 17 meters.
4) Trap
Traps are capable of releasing a lethal poison gas cloud, dealing damage to your enemies over a brief period. To unlock this tool, visit Ibn Musa in the Assassin Bureau after obtaining a tool slot by investing two skill points in one of the Extra Tool Capacity nodes within the Trickster skill tree.
5) Smoke Bomb
Smoke Bombs in Assassin's Creed Mirage are alchemical devices that emit a dense cloud of smoke when deployed. These smoke clouds are useful for obscuring vision and creating opportunities for stealth or escape. It has an initial range of 10 meters.
6) Blowdart
Blowdarts are a stealthy tool that allows players to silently incapacitate enemies by putting them to sleep. These tools shoot silent projectiles at enemies at a range of 13 meters.
How to upgrade tools in Assassin's Creed Mirage
To access tool upgrades, you must first complete the Jailbreak mission to unlock Abu Jafar's shop at the Assassin Bureau. Once you have access to him, head to the Assassin Bureau. He will provide you with the ability to upgrade your tools.
Each tool can be upgraded in three tiers. To progress to higher tiers, you'll need Steel Ingots, Leather, and Components. These resources can be obtained by looting chests, completing missions, or exploring the game world.
When upgrading a tool to a new tier, you can choose a passive perk to enhance its capabilities. You can swap out these perks when upgrading, so you have flexibility in choosing the one that suits your playstyle.
This wraps up our tools guide for Assassin's Creed Mirage.