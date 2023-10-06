How to earn tokens quickly in Assassin's Creed Mirage? Fast token farm guide

Unlike farming money in Assassin's Creed Mirage, it takes a bit more time and patience for tokens. These items are invaluable, as they are used to reduce prices at merchants, bribing guards and citizens, or even the town crier, to make sure nobody pays attention to how notorious you’ve become. At all times, you want a handful of these items on hand, but it’s going to take more work to get them as opposed to farming money.

We’ll go over what you need to know when it comes to farming tokens in Assassin's Creed Mirage. It’s going to take a little more time and some luck, but it’s worth investing your time. After all, bribes are great for getting yourself in and out of dangerous places and situations.

How to easily farm Tokens in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Theft is the best way (Image via Ubisoft)

While NPCs do occasionally drop tokens for defeating them in Assassin's Creed Mirage, the best solution is going to be pickpocketing. You’re either going to need to master this technique, or you’re going to want to turn on guaranteed pickpocketing, which can be done in the menus of the game via the following steps:

Turn on guaranteed pickpocketing:

Open the menu.

Choose Gameplay.

Navigate to “Combat/Stealth” section.

Turn on Guaranteed Pickpocketing.

You'll also need to have Eagle Vision to determine who is carrying what. Each person in Assassin's Creed Mirage is going to have a pouch on them, but what it carries depends largely on what color it’s glowing.

As you walk around with Eagle Vision, you’ll see these pouches glow white or gold. The white porches will have a little money, maybe some cheap trinkets you can sell. That’s not what you’re looking for. If you’re farming both money and tokens, sure, grab those too. But what you want are the gold pouches.

If you want the best odds, head to the Round City. (Image via Ubisoft)

These tend to have higher-value jewelry, more money, and a better chance of giving you tokens. Gold pouches appear all throughout the city, of course, but there are places where they show up with great frequency.

In this case, you want to spend most of your time in Round City. This district is the wealthiest and definitely the place you’ll want to devote your farming time to. For me, the best places were around the markets and anywhere a huge amount of people were bustling around.

If, for some reason, you clean everyone out and either don’t get many tokens or enough money, just fast-forward time and resume your larceny spree. After a few hours of doing this, you should have more than enough to get you through a healthy portion of the game.

Theft is going to be your best bet in Assassin's Creed Mirage if you want to farm up enough tokens to bribe, sneak, or simply convince some mercenaries to fight for you. Pickpocketing might be tedious, but at least you can make it go faster. If you're going to be in Round City, here is the list of collectibles you can uncover.