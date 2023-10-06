How to earn money quickly in Assassin's Creed Mirage? Fast Dirham farm guide

Assassin's Creed Mirage makes it challenging to find money, unlike some of the previous entries in this franchise. If you want to farm cash (Dirham) in this game, there are one or two things you can do, such as completing contracts, looting treasure chests, and things of that nature. You can find cash on enemies you’ve defeated occasionally, but we’ll go over the absolute best place to do that, as well as where in the game you’re likely to find the best results.

After all, people don’t always carry around the exact same thing every time unless it’s for a quest. Assassin's Creed Mirage offers you quite a few ways to farm up some extra money, but by far, the best way the game provides is going to require some larceny.

The best way to farm money in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is by pickpocketing

Virtually everyone has a pouch you can pilfer. (Image via Ubisoft)

While it’s not legal, the best way to make money is by stealing it from others. Then, between the Dirham and trinkets you find on these people, you can make a nice, comfortable living in Baghdad.

However, the pickpocket mini-game is kind of annoying to do repeatedly as you play through Assassin's Creed Mirage. You can do it every time if you want, or if you want to make this process faster, you can turn on auto pickpocketing. We covered it previously when discussing the various tokens in the game.

How to autocomplete pickpocketing:

Open options menu.

Open “gameplay” section.

Select “Combat and Stealth” section.

Activate “Guaranteed Pickpocket”.

That’s it! Once you’ve done that in Assassin's Creed Mirage, anytime you pickpocket someone, you’ll automatically succeed. This makes farming money and trinkets to sell so much easier. It’s also pretty useful when you go to farm tokens.

You should still complete contracts and other in-game events, as they do reward money. The problem is, for the time invested, it’s not worth it if you’re simply trying to farm Dirham. If that’s your goal, pickpocketing is the top-tier choice.

What are the best places to farm money in Assassin's Creed Mirage?

For our time, Round City was the best. (Image via Ubisoft)

While any person in Baghdad and its surrounding areas are prime pickpocketing target, the best ones of all have to be in the Round City. There are more people crowded together, and in general, the people here tend to have a greater amount of wealth compared to the poorer districts of the game.

Another excellent place to go is the densely packed Haribyah District. With guaranteed pickpocket on, it’s a sure thing to walk around, empty everyone’s pockets, and have piles of Dirham to spend on whatever you need.

While many of the places that are filled with people are great to pickpocket in, these are my personal picks for the crowded areas filled with pockets ready to be emptied in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

You can also use Merchant Tokens with the various vendors in Assassin's Creed Mirage if you want to save a little money. 10% off the top of the prices throughout the game really adds up. If you’re exploring Baghdad and aren’t sure which skills to get first, this list will surely help.