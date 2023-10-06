Assassin's Creed Mirage: All Trickster skills, costs, best skills abilities, how to unlock, and more

Trickster is one of the three skill trees in Assassin's Creed Mirage, focusing on Basim's ability as a street thief and his arsenal of tools. Promising a back-to-the-roots experience, Mirage predominantly focuses on stealth and assassination, along with parkour. The game features a total of three skill trees, a significant step away from Valhalla's net of skill menu.

The Trickster skills focus on tools and pickpocketing, with the Phantom skill tree and the Predator skill tree focusing on combat, assassination, stealth, and exploration. That said, let's take a closer look at the Trickster skill tree in Mirage and which are the best ones.

Best Trickster skills in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The Trickster skill tree in Assassin's Creed Mirage has a total of eight skills. Here are the best ones you need.

Best early-game Trickster skill: Auto-collect is essential as it saves the hassle of looting an enemy after killing and also reduces chances of missing Dirhams and other essential resources, especially in the early game.

is essential as it saves the hassle of looting an enemy after killing and also reduces chances of missing Dirhams and other essential resources, especially in the early game. Best mid-game Trickster skill: Knife Recovery is a Trickster skill you should unlock as soon as you can. Throwing Knife can be your most essential tool while infiltrating, but it is provided in a very limited number. Knife Recovery will let you collect the knives back and throw them again.

is a Trickster skill you should unlock as soon as you can. Throwing Knife can be your most essential tool while infiltrating, but it is provided in a very limited number. Knife Recovery will let you collect the knives back and throw them again. Best end-game Trickster skill: Engineer skill will let you equip a second Tier 1 skill, making your tools even more powerful.

All Trickster skills and their cost in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage has a total of eight Trickster skills, focusing on his arsenal and his ability as a street thief. The skill set consists of pickpocketing skills like Auto-collect and Pickpocket Master, along with tools skills like Elixer Pocket and Knife Recovery.

Trickster Skill Tree in Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

The Trickster Skill tree also includes upgrades for Basim's Tool Capacity, which will let him carry more tools like the noisemaker, smoke bomb, and blow dart. With that being said, let's take a closer look at each skill and its cost.

Skills Cost Description Auto-Collect 1 Skill Point Loot an enemy automatically after a Stealth kill or assassination. Extra Tool Capacity 1 2 Skill Points You can unlock a new slot for a Tool by visiting the Banu Musa at a Hidden Ones; Bureau. However, once acquired, this skill cannot be reset. Elixer Pocket 2 Skill Points Increase the maximum number of Elixers you can carry at the same time by 1. Extra Tool Capacity 2 2 Skill Points You can unlock a new slot for a Tool by visiting the Banu Musa at a Hidden Ones; Bureau. However, once acquired, this skill cannot be reset. Knife Recovery 3 Skill Points All the Throwing Knives that hit an enemy can be retrieved from their corpse. Extra Tool Capacity 3 2 Skill Points You can unlock a new slot for a Tool by visiting the Banu Musa at a Hidden Ones; Bureau. However, once acquired, this skill cannot be reset. Pickpocket Master 4 Skill Points Basim's skills as a Pickpocket increase, helping him retrieve his target's valuables more efficiently. Engineer 4 Skill Points You can select a second Tier 1 Tool Upgrade for each available Tool. Warning: Resetting will remove all Tier 1 Perks from the Tool. Visit the Banu Musa to reapply to them.

How to get skill points in Assassin's Creed Mirage

With Mirage, the developers at Ubisoft have introduced a new way of getting skill points, which is no longer tied to an XP bar. You can earn skill points in Mirage by simply playing the game and completing missions. Each mission will give you one, two, or three skill points based on the mission intensity.

How to unlock Assassin's Creed Mirage Trickster skills

To unlock Trickster skills in Mirage, simply head over to the skill menu and navigate to the one you wish to unlock. If you have enough skill points and unlocked previous skills in the tree, you can unlock the desired selection.