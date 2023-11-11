Like a Dragon Gaiden guide: All hidden parts for Pocket Circuit and their location

Like a Dragon Gaiden sees the triumphant return of the famous Pocket Circuit Racing minigame. Players can once again embark on the quest to become the finest toy car racer. However, as most of this game mode is automated with little input, you must assemble your car with different components to win.

There is a large selection of these car parts, each suited to one of the game's many races.

However, some of the best car components are hidden throughout the open world of Sotenbori. This guide will list all the parts you can find while exploring this small district in Like a Dragon Gaiden.

Location of all the hidden car parts in Like a Dragon Gaiden

Most car components can be purchased from various shops and by progressing through each race of the Pocket Circuit in the game.

Below is the list of the shops and places where you can find each car component in Like a Dragon Gaiden.

Shops

Besides the main CourStar parts shop, a few more vendors will sell you the car components:

Extra Balanced Frame - Yokobori Golf Center.

Yokobori Golf Center. Metal Frame Plus - Ebisu Pawn Shop

Ebisu Pawn Shop Cool Striker - Castle Casino Exchange

Castle Casino Exchange Devil Killer - Castle Gambling Hall

Castle Gambling Hall Slick Tires Plus - Akame's shop

- Akame's shop Extra Speed Frame - Akame's shop

Components collected from exploration and side activities

These components are locked behind exploration. Below are the steps and the locations to unlock the hidden car parts in Like a Dragon Gaiden.

1) Power Motor Plus

The component is located in this location (Image via RGG Studio)

This part can be found on the restaurant sign on West Sotenbori Street. You can go to the area marked on the map and look for the restaurant with a boar sign. You will be able to locate the part around the pig.

2) Metal Frame

Located inside this alleyway (Image via RGG Studio)

In the West Shofukucho part of Sotenbori, keep moving along the alleyway as shown on the map. You will find the Metal Frame waiting atop a fence at the end of the alley.

3) Super Balanced Frame and High Torque Motor Mark II

The component is located in this building (Image via RGG Studio)

In the West Shofukucho, you can head to the roof of this building and get the car component. The stair is located to your right as you enter the building. The Super Balanced Frame is sitting on a nearby roof. You can use your gadget to grab it.

Look around, and you will also find the key to a locker. This locker will give you the High Torque Motor Mark II.

4) Super Low Profile Tires

The component is located behind the counter (Image via RGG Studio)

In the Castle casino, head to the stairs behind the counter, where you can purchase the casino chips and look up. You will be able to spot the Super Low Profile Tires.

5) Killer Bee and Super Slick Tires

The keys can be found inside the Castle (Image via RGG Studio)

The above two are located in the Sotenbori lockers. The key locations are given below. Head to the Castle first.

The key I5 is located inside a trash bin across the Warrior's Bar in the Castle Fighter's Lounge

The key E5 is located behind a folding screen in the Castle Gambling Hall. Make your way past the Gambling Hall counter, and you will notice a guard standing outside of a door, and the folding screen is right beside him.

If you opt to continue with the Pocket Circuit plot in Like a Dragon Gaiden, finding some of these parts will be necessary to defeat opponents.