Like a Dragon Gaiden Kokoro romance guide: All Castle Cabaret questions and answers

Kokoro is one of the hostesses you will get to meet and romance in Like a Dragon Gaiden. She can be found in Castle Cabaret. Romancing her via a little mini-game of questions and answers is a great way of blowing off steam. It will also help Kiryu enjoy a little social life and romance outside of beating up thugs with his bare fists.

However, raising your affection meter with Kokoro is easier said than done. To romance her, you must choose the best answers when interacting with her and get the maximum number of affection points.

Today’s Like a Dragon Gaiden guide goes over all the dialogue options you will encounter when interacting with Kokoro and the answers you should pick to romance her.

Kokoro romance dialogue options in Like a Dragon Gaiden

Listed below are the dialog options that you will need to pick if you are looking to go the extra mile with Kokoro in Like a Dragon Gaiden.

Kokoro 0-Star relationship dialogue options in Like a Dragon Gaiden

The level 0 dialog options will appear when you have just met Kokoro in Castle Cabaret and have started to interact with her. Here are the responses that you need to pick:

“Hey there, I’m Kokoro!”

I’m sure I will.

“Do you like kids?”

Kids are great!

“Have you ever played Mahjong”

Heh, wanna try me?

“What’s your type?”

You like gorilla-like men?

“How did you get so fit?”

I fight thugs.

“I don’t usually wear makeup”

Looks like it’s doing your skin good.

“I’m a chatterbox when I’m drunk…”

You look sexier when you’re drunk.

“Interested in marriage?”

I might consider one with you.

“What is your greatest accomplishment?”

It’s still to come.

Kokoro 1-Star relationship dialogue options in Like a Dragon Gaiden

Once you have taken your relationship with Kokoro to level 1, here are the best answers to all of her queries:

“I have so many interests.”

How do you find the time?

“What’s the perfect relationship?”

You make a good point.

“I dealt into a dealer Yakuman in east once, and immediately zeroed out.”

I’ve done the opposite before.

“I think it might be time to move!”

I can help you make space where you’re at.

“What are your dreams?”

A trip around the world.

“How old are you?”

51.

“What do you think of me?”

I’m not particularly interested.

“Let’s kick things up a notch!”

Yeah! Let’s have a blast tonight!

“I’m saving up for my dreams.”

Then I’ll be sure to ask for you every time!

Kokoro 2-Star relationship dialogue options in Like a Dragon Gaiden

Once you have answered all the level 1 questions that provide the maximum amount of affection points, your relationship with Kokoro will reach level 2. Here are all the correct level 2 dialog options:

“I can’t help but wish there were two of me…”

I feel the same way sometimes.

“Any recommendations for a present?”

An accessory.

“I wish I had a sweetheart husband waiting at home…”

With a delicious home-cooked meal ready?

“How should I deal with people?”

Secretly record them.

“Sometimes, work consumes my whole life.”

I’d like to support you if I can.

“You remind me of a gorilla!”

I’m a long way off compared to a real gorilla.

“Wanna have some fun?”

Let’s play some mahjong.

“I haven’t had a massage in a while…”

I could do with one myself.

“Maybe I should give up on something.”

Don’t give up. Go for what you want!

Once you have reached the 3-star level and maxed out your relationship with Kokoro, a video will play where Kiryu spends time with her after work, and she cooks him some dinner.