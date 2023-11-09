Like a Dragon Gaiden Kaname romance guide: All Cabaret Club questions and answers

The Sontenbori Cabaret Club in Like a Dragon Gaiden will let Kiryu blow off some steam by talking to hostesses like Kaname, with whom you can look to increase affection level while unlocking romantic moments. However, to successfully woo Kaname in the game, you must interact with her and pick the best dialogue options that will offer you the maximum number of Affection points.

Unfortunately, getting the answers right with any Cabaret Club hostess is easier said than done, as you will have to keep a keen eye on where the conversation is going and the nature of the girl you are talking to.

Today’s Like a Dragon Gaiden guide will go over all the dialogue options you will encounter when increasing your relationship with Kaname and the best choices you need to pick.

All correct Kaname romance dialogue options in Like a Dragon Gaiden

Expand Tweet

Here are all the correct dialogue options that you will need to pick when you are looking to max the romance meter with Kaname in Like a Dragon Gaiden

Kaname 0-star romance dialogue options in Like a Dragon Gaiden

The level 0 dialogue options will pop up when encountering Kaname in the Cabaret Club. Here are the correct options that you will need to pick.

I'm Kaname. It's a pleasure to meet you

No need to be so polite

Do you think I'm unique?

I think so.

I love seafood!

What kind of chikuwa?

I have no sense of direction…

Well, the train lines are complex.

I am not a morning person…

I'm sleepy in the morning, too.

What do you drink?

Wine flows through my veins.

I'm not a very good singer.

Singing is all about feeling.

I used to work in a maid cafe.

You seem like a natural.

Spending with you doesn’t feel like work. (Affection level up)

Really?

Kaname 1-star romance dialogue options in Like a Dragon Gaiden

You will find these questions after your Affection level with Kaname reaches 1. Here is a list of the correct dialogue options.

I work as a model too.

What does that involve?

I can eat a whole cake by myself!

Actually, I’m the same.

I get all touchy with people when I’ve been drinking…

You’re not touchy with me….

You think I’m more creative or analytic?

Analytical.

Becoming a pinup idol is tough.

You mean interacting with people on set?

I never make the first move.

Then I'll make the moves.

Sometimes I go on gourmet trips.

You’re incredibly motivated.

I skipped meals today.

You sound like a professional

Do you think I can make it as a pinup model? (Affection Level up)

You have my support

Kaname 2-star romance dialogue options in Like a Dragon Gaiden

Once you take the romance to level 2, these are the final set of dialogue options you will need to pick

I really missed you.

Let’s make this another one to remember.

If I had a boyfriend, I’d love to cook for him.

Sounds delicious!

When I like someone, I can't refuse a request from them.

Getting someone's hopes up is worse.

I always see things through to the end!

I get that impression from you.

What would you do to excite me?

Give you a surprise present!

I've gone overboard with the cosplay selfies.

What kind of poses do you do?

Where would you take me on a date?

A secluded, hole-in-the-wall spot

I like to draw

Draw me.

Can you put me at ease?

Just be your usual self, and you’ll do fine!

Expand Tweet

Once you have reached an Affection level of 3 with Kaname, a special video showing Kiryu spending time with her outside the Cabaret Club will play.