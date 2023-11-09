Like a Dragon Gaiden Cabaret Club romance guide: All Kei (Kson) questions and answers

As you make your way through the narrative of Like a Dragon Gaiden, you will eventually discover the Sontenbori Cabaret Club and meet one of their hostess, Kei, who is played by the V-tuber Kson. You can choose to further your relationship with her as you progress through the story. However, to max out your affection and relationship status with Kei, you will have to choose the right dialogue options every time you interact with her.

Picking the right options as your answer is easier said than done, and you will have a hard time increasing the affection meter with her.

Today’s Like a Dragon Gaiden guide will go over all of Kei’s dialogue options, along with the best answers to choose in every interaction.

Like a Dragon Gaiden complete Kei (Kson) romance guide

Here are all the Kei relationship questions and answers in Like a Dragon Gaiden:

Kei 0-Star relationship dialogue options in Like a Dragon Gaiden

Expand Tweet

The 0-star relationship dialogue options will come when you have just met Kei in the Sontenbori Cabaret club. Here are all the correct dialog options you need to choose:

“What’s your favorite Japanese dish?”

Sushi.

“Sometimes, I can’t understand…”

Sometimes even I don’t understand.

“Do you usually drink a lot?”

I chug as much as I can.

“What do you wear besides suits?”

Birthday suit.

“Do you have any hobbies?”

Karaoke.

“What new food do you think I tried?”

Spicy fish roe?

“Do you like pizza?”

Pizza gets me pumped up.

Kei 1-Star relationship dialogue options in Like a Dragon Gaiden

Once you have maxed out the 0-star affection level with Kei, you will then be able to take Kiryu’s relationship with her to the next level. Once the 1-star affection level starts off, here are the correct dialog options that you need to pick:

“Are you tired or something?”

Maybe a little.

“You must be popular with the ladies.”

I suppose I am.

“Are you a chatty drunk?”

Only around you.

“What kind of hairstyle do you like on women?”

Long.

“It’s easy to open up to you!”

I’d love to hear more.

“I got worried about people’s reactions…”

If you have fun, that’s all that matters.

“Do you travel a lot?”

I’ve been all over Japan.

Kei 2-Star relationship dialogue options in Like a Dragon Gaiden

After you reach level 2 in your relationship with Kei, here are the correct dialogue options that you will need to pick

“Do you have any pick-up lines?”

You’re one interesting woman.

“You’re a force to be reckoned with, huh?”

I’m nothing to write home about.

“Where would you take me on a date?”

We’d start at my place.

“I might’ve had too much to drink…”

Your face does seem a little red.

“What would you do if a girl cheated on you?”

Break up with her.

“I wonder why I haven’t been able to date much…”

Do you have high standards?

“I can’t pretend I don’t understand Japanese anymore…”

You did that?

Expand Tweet

Kei Special Options in Like a Dragon Gaiden

Throughout Star-0, Star-1, and Star-2 interactions, you will often receive special dialogue options. So do keep an eye out for them. Here are the correct answers you need to pick:

“Sorry if my Japanese sounds a little weird.”

I can be your speaking partner.

“Do you know what a Streamer is?”

Someone who does live broadcasts online.

“What would you stream, Joryu-san?”

Karaoke.

“What do you think my goal is?”

Legendary Streamer.

“Do you have any close friends?”

I have online friends.

“I wonder if I’ll ever be able to do that… I’m worried.”

I believe in you.

Once you have reached three hearts of Affection with Kei (Kson), a special video will show which will show Kiryu spending time with her outside the Cabaret Club.