Like a Dragon Gaiden: How to easily level up Akame Network

Like a Dragon Gaiden introduces a brand-new way to find substories: The Akame Network. Akame is a Sotenbori local who spends her time gathering information through her network of homeless people. She takes good care of them, and they keep their eyes and ears open for her in return.

In order to find all the substories in the game, you’ll need to take some time to improve her network by being a good citizen in Sotenbori proper. It takes some work, but it’s honestly not a terrible grind.

There are a few things you can do to maximize your time while playing Like a Dragon Gaiden to improve the Akame Network. It’s an important system to help progress not only in the Coliseum but to see every substory that the game has to offer.

This article covers everything you need to know about this important system.

What is the Akame Network and what can you do with it?

Invest your money to make the most of your time (Image via SEGA)

Players meet Akame fairly early in Like a Dragon Gaiden; once you arrive in Sotenbori, she’ll introduce you to the system and press Kiryu into helping her. It’s a relatively simple system, thankfully.

As you help the people of Sotenbori, you’ll gain points that level up the system. It also allows you to buy more items and invest in Akame’s network - this works similarly to Judgment’s investment system.

You’ll spend cash to improve the amount of points you accrue at a time and things of that nature.

In addition, you can use Akame Network points to buy supplies, like healing items, gambling cheats, and useful armor. It’s worth it for players to put the time into this system. You’ll be required to hit a few landmark levels for the story, but other than that, they aren’t difficult.

Tips for easily leveling up the Akame Network in Like a Dragon Gaiden

Substories are where the big points lie (Image via SEGA)

While playing Like a Dragon Gaiden, the most important tip is to invest money into the network whenever you can. This improves the points you acquire and helps reduce the cost of items you can purchase from the Akame Network.

If you want to level the Akame Network as fast as possible, focus on Job Requests (substories). You’ll see which ones you have available by talking to Akame. Focus on these first, as they give you the most points.

You can easily see icons on the Sotenbori map that show exactly what missions you have available. They are shown by either an exclamation point or a fist icon dotting the map. I recommend doing the fights first. The more dangerous the fight, the higher points you get.

Keep a stock of these items; they're cheap and easy to purchase (Image via SEGA)

Additionally, you should have as many useful healing items on hand at once: foods like Taiyaki, Okonomiyaki, Takoyaki, Bento boxes, and more. People often require these, and so having them stocked means you spend less time going to stores.

Also, keep cigarettes on hand to gift to Akame when she wants them. Tissues are another must-have for people who get stuck in the bathroom without toilet paper. These missions take you all over the game - including hanging out with Carbaret hostesses.

There are so many people in need in Sotenbori (Image via SEGA)

You can also look at the “Akame Network” section of your menu and click “Support Map” to see which ones are available. By selecting one, you’ll see what they want from you. That makes it easier to prepare and get a wealth of points at once. Once you've experienced a request, it will be available on your menu.

As established, the Akame Network in Like a Dragon Gaiden allows players to help the people of Sotenbori and access the various substories that take place in the game. They all come through Akame herself, so you don’t have to go hunting them down. You can find our review of Like a Dragon Gaiden here.