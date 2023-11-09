Like a Dragon Gaiden Trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock them

Esports & Gaming
By Abhishek Mallick
Modified Nov 09, 2023 08:25 GMT
Like a Dragon Gaiden Trophy list
Like a Dragon Gaiden complete Trophy and Achievement list (Image via Like a Dragon Gaiden)

While Like a Dragon Gaiden is comparatively a much shorter title than other Yakuza franchise entries, there is still a good deal of trophies and achievements that you can unlock. Sontenbori has a lot to offer when it comes to some of the side activities that you can complete to obtain trophies.

These missions are a great way of getting to know the new locale in Like a Dragon Gaiden, and it’s not surprising why completionists are looking to know more about how they can Platinum the game.

Hence, today’s Like a Dragon Gaiden guide will go over all the trophies in the title and how you can unlock them.

Like a Dragon Gaiden complete Trophy and Achievement list

Here are all the trophies that you will be able to unlock in the game:

Like a Dragon Gaiden Platinum Trophy

Dragon of Dojima

  • Obtain all Trophies

Like a Dragon Gaiden Gold Trophy (Gamescore 60 each)

The Man Who Erased His Name

  • Completed the Final Chapter

Like a Dragon Gaiden Silver Trophies (Gamescore 25 each)

Legendary Dragon

  • Obtained 50 abilities through Upgrade Abilities

Prizefighter

  • Reached 30,000 fans

Fourth King Dethroned

  • Defeated the fourth of the Four Kings

The World’s Strongest

  • Defeated Amon

Like a Dragon Gaiden Bronze Trophies (Gamescore 15 each)

Gotta Catch Some Balls!

  • Obtained some Balls

Hidden Dragon

  • Completed Chapter 1

Castle on the Water

  • Completed Chapter 2

The Man Who Knew Too Much

  • Completed Chapter 3

The Laughing Man

  • Completed Chapter 4

Fledgling Dragon

  • Obtained 10 abilities through Upgrade Abilities

Respectable Dragon

  • Obtained 20 abilities through Upgrade Abilities

Ferocious Dragon

  • Obtained 30 abilities through Upgrade Abilities

Like a Bee

  • Activated the Hornet gadget during battle 100 times

Like a Snake

  • Activated the Serpent gadget during battle 50 times

Like a Spider

  • Activated the Spider gadget during battle 50 times

Like a Firefly

  • Detonated the Firefly gadget during battle 50 times

Always Prepared

  • Obtained 10 types of equipment items

Extremely Heated

  • Used Extreme Heat 30 times

Untouchable

  • Used Ultimate Counter 5 times

Silver Tier

  • Earned a Silver rank at the Castle

Gold Tier

  • Earned a Gold rank at the Castle

Platinum Tier

  • Earned a Platinum rank at the Castle

Taking Requests

  • Completed 5 requests for Akame

At Your Service

  • Completed 10 requests for Akame

Go-To Guy

  • Completed 15 requests for Akame

Neighborhood Watch

  • Completed 10 Stroll n’ Patrol missions

Neighborhood Defender

  • Completed 30 Stroll n’ Patrol missions

Neighborhood Hero

  • Completed 50 Stroll n’ Patrol missions

Drinkin’ and Linkin’

  • Bonded completely with Akame

Rookie Fighter

  • Reached 1,000 fans.

Up-and-Coming Fighter

  • Reached 3,000 fans.

Favored Fighter

  • Reached 10,000 fans

Hell’s Keeper

  • Completed all matches with a Silver rank

Hell’s Patron

  • Completed all matches with a Gold rank

Hell’s Champion

  • Completed all matches with a Platinum rank

Welcome to the Family

  • Recruited 10 members to the Joryu Clan

Secret Achievement

  • Continue playing to unlock this achievement

They Can’t Stop Us All

  • Recruited 30 members to the Joryu Clan

To Train in Life

  • Bonded completely with a Joryu Clan member

To Train in Death

  • Bonded completely with 5 Joryu Clan members

To Train Beyond

  • Bonded completely with 10 Joryu Clan members

First King Dethroned

  • Defeated the first of the Four Kings

Second King Dethroned

  • Defeated the second of the Four Kings

Third King Dethroned

  • Defeated the third of the Four Kings

Fashion Scrub

  • Obtained 15 types of outfit items

Fashionista

  • Obtained 30 types of outfit items

Trendsetter

  • Obtained 50 types of outfit items

The Man Who Had Too Many Hobbies

  • Played 10 minigames

Heavenly VIP

  • Completed all hostess missions at Club Heavenly

Castle VIP

  • Completed all hostess missions at Castle Cabaret

Retro Gamer

  • Played 5 different games on the SEGA Master System

Arcade Dweller

  • Played 6 different games at the arcade

Pocket Circuit Pro

  • Unlocked the Masters Circuit in Pocket Circuit

Left in the Dust

  • Won 3 Rival Matches in Pocket Circuit

Bullseye

  • Won a game of darts

Royal Gambler

  • Played at the casino and gambling hall in the Castle

Rising Superstar

  • Went to karaoke with Akame and sang a duet

Surgical Precision

  • Completed a 1-Shot Challenge on normal difficulty

Locked Up

  • Obtained 30 items from coin lockers

Whip-Splash

  • Threw an enemy into the river with the Spider gadget

Like a Dragon Gaiden completion time: How long does it take to beat the spin-off?

Like a Dragon Gaiden will take you around an average of 10-15 hours to complete. However, if you are looking for a more completionist run, your playtime is likely going to go up to 20 hours.

