Like a Dragon Gaiden Trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock them

While Like a Dragon Gaiden is comparatively a much shorter title than other Yakuza franchise entries, there is still a good deal of trophies and achievements that you can unlock. Sontenbori has a lot to offer when it comes to some of the side activities that you can complete to obtain trophies.
These missions are a great way of getting to know the new locale in Like a Dragon Gaiden, and it’s not surprising why completionists are looking to know more about how they can Platinum the game.
Hence, today’s Like a Dragon Gaiden guide will go over all the trophies in the title and how you can unlock them.
Like a Dragon Gaiden complete Trophy and Achievement list
Here are all the trophies that you will be able to unlock in the game:
Like a Dragon Gaiden Platinum Trophy
Dragon of Dojima
- Obtain all Trophies
Like a Dragon Gaiden Gold Trophy (Gamescore 60 each)
The Man Who Erased His Name
- Completed the Final Chapter
Like a Dragon Gaiden Silver Trophies (Gamescore 25 each)
Legendary Dragon
- Obtained 50 abilities through Upgrade Abilities
Prizefighter
- Reached 30,000 fans
Fourth King Dethroned
- Defeated the fourth of the Four Kings
The World’s Strongest
- Defeated Amon
Like a Dragon Gaiden Bronze Trophies (Gamescore 15 each)
Gotta Catch Some Balls!
- Obtained some Balls
Hidden Dragon
- Completed Chapter 1
Castle on the Water
- Completed Chapter 2
The Man Who Knew Too Much
- Completed Chapter 3
The Laughing Man
- Completed Chapter 4
Fledgling Dragon
- Obtained 10 abilities through Upgrade Abilities
Respectable Dragon
- Obtained 20 abilities through Upgrade Abilities
Ferocious Dragon
- Obtained 30 abilities through Upgrade Abilities
Like a Bee
- Activated the Hornet gadget during battle 100 times
Like a Snake
- Activated the Serpent gadget during battle 50 times
Like a Spider
- Activated the Spider gadget during battle 50 times
Like a Firefly
- Detonated the Firefly gadget during battle 50 times
Always Prepared
- Obtained 10 types of equipment items
Extremely Heated
- Used Extreme Heat 30 times
Untouchable
- Used Ultimate Counter 5 times
Silver Tier
- Earned a Silver rank at the Castle
Gold Tier
- Earned a Gold rank at the Castle
Platinum Tier
- Earned a Platinum rank at the Castle
Taking Requests
- Completed 5 requests for Akame
At Your Service
- Completed 10 requests for Akame
Go-To Guy
- Completed 15 requests for Akame
Neighborhood Watch
- Completed 10 Stroll n’ Patrol missions
Neighborhood Defender
- Completed 30 Stroll n’ Patrol missions
Neighborhood Hero
- Completed 50 Stroll n’ Patrol missions
Drinkin’ and Linkin’
- Bonded completely with Akame
Rookie Fighter
- Reached 1,000 fans.
Up-and-Coming Fighter
- Reached 3,000 fans.
Favored Fighter
- Reached 10,000 fans
Hell’s Keeper
- Completed all matches with a Silver rank
Hell’s Patron
- Completed all matches with a Gold rank
Hell’s Champion
- Completed all matches with a Platinum rank
Welcome to the Family
- Recruited 10 members to the Joryu Clan
Secret Achievement
- Continue playing to unlock this achievement
They Can’t Stop Us All
- Recruited 30 members to the Joryu Clan
To Train in Life
- Bonded completely with a Joryu Clan member
To Train in Death
- Bonded completely with 5 Joryu Clan members
To Train Beyond
- Bonded completely with 10 Joryu Clan members
First King Dethroned
- Defeated the first of the Four Kings
Second King Dethroned
- Defeated the second of the Four Kings
Third King Dethroned
- Defeated the third of the Four Kings
Fashion Scrub
- Obtained 15 types of outfit items
Fashionista
- Obtained 30 types of outfit items
Trendsetter
- Obtained 50 types of outfit items
The Man Who Had Too Many Hobbies
- Played 10 minigames
Heavenly VIP
- Completed all hostess missions at Club Heavenly
Castle VIP
- Completed all hostess missions at Castle Cabaret
Retro Gamer
- Played 5 different games on the SEGA Master System
Arcade Dweller
- Played 6 different games at the arcade
Pocket Circuit Pro
- Unlocked the Masters Circuit in Pocket Circuit
Left in the Dust
- Won 3 Rival Matches in Pocket Circuit
Bullseye
- Won a game of darts
Royal Gambler
- Played at the casino and gambling hall in the Castle
Rising Superstar
- Went to karaoke with Akame and sang a duet
Surgical Precision
- Completed a 1-Shot Challenge on normal difficulty
Locked Up
- Obtained 30 items from coin lockers
Whip-Splash
- Threw an enemy into the river with the Spider gadget
Like a Dragon Gaiden completion time: How long does it take to beat the spin-off?
Like a Dragon Gaiden will take you around an average of 10-15 hours to complete. However, if you are looking for a more completionist run, your playtime is likely going to go up to 20 hours.