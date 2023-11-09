Like a Dragon Gaiden Trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock them

While Like a Dragon Gaiden is comparatively a much shorter title than other Yakuza franchise entries, there is still a good deal of trophies and achievements that you can unlock. Sontenbori has a lot to offer when it comes to some of the side activities that you can complete to obtain trophies.

These missions are a great way of getting to know the new locale in Like a Dragon Gaiden, and it’s not surprising why completionists are looking to know more about how they can Platinum the game.

Hence, today’s Like a Dragon Gaiden guide will go over all the trophies in the title and how you can unlock them.

Like a Dragon Gaiden complete Trophy and Achievement list

Expand Tweet

Here are all the trophies that you will be able to unlock in the game:

Like a Dragon Gaiden Platinum Trophy

Dragon of Dojima

Obtain all Trophies

Like a Dragon Gaiden Gold Trophy (Gamescore 60 each)

The Man Who Erased His Name

Completed the Final Chapter

Like a Dragon Gaiden Silver Trophies (Gamescore 25 each)

Legendary Dragon

Obtained 50 abilities through Upgrade Abilities

Prizefighter

Reached 30,000 fans

Fourth King Dethroned

Defeated the fourth of the Four Kings

The World’s Strongest

Defeated Amon

Like a Dragon Gaiden Bronze Trophies (Gamescore 15 each)

Gotta Catch Some Balls!

Obtained some Balls

Hidden Dragon

Completed Chapter 1

Castle on the Water

Completed Chapter 2

The Man Who Knew Too Much

Completed Chapter 3

The Laughing Man

Completed Chapter 4

Fledgling Dragon

Obtained 10 abilities through Upgrade Abilities

Respectable Dragon

Obtained 20 abilities through Upgrade Abilities

Ferocious Dragon

Obtained 30 abilities through Upgrade Abilities

Like a Bee

Activated the Hornet gadget during battle 100 times

Like a Snake

Activated the Serpent gadget during battle 50 times

Like a Spider

Activated the Spider gadget during battle 50 times

Like a Firefly

Detonated the Firefly gadget during battle 50 times

Always Prepared

Obtained 10 types of equipment items

Extremely Heated

Used Extreme Heat 30 times

Untouchable

Used Ultimate Counter 5 times

Silver Tier

Earned a Silver rank at the Castle

Gold Tier

Earned a Gold rank at the Castle

Platinum Tier

Earned a Platinum rank at the Castle

Taking Requests

Completed 5 requests for Akame

At Your Service

Completed 10 requests for Akame

Go-To Guy

Completed 15 requests for Akame

Neighborhood Watch

Completed 10 Stroll n’ Patrol missions

Neighborhood Defender

Completed 30 Stroll n’ Patrol missions

Neighborhood Hero

Completed 50 Stroll n’ Patrol missions

Drinkin’ and Linkin’

Bonded completely with Akame

Rookie Fighter

Reached 1,000 fans.

Up-and-Coming Fighter

Reached 3,000 fans.

Favored Fighter

Reached 10,000 fans

Hell’s Keeper

Completed all matches with a Silver rank

Hell’s Patron

Completed all matches with a Gold rank

Hell’s Champion

Completed all matches with a Platinum rank

Welcome to the Family

Recruited 10 members to the Joryu Clan

Secret Achievement

Continue playing to unlock this achievement

They Can’t Stop Us All

Recruited 30 members to the Joryu Clan

To Train in Life

Bonded completely with a Joryu Clan member

To Train in Death

Bonded completely with 5 Joryu Clan members

Expand Tweet

To Train Beyond

Bonded completely with 10 Joryu Clan members

First King Dethroned

Defeated the first of the Four Kings

Second King Dethroned

Defeated the second of the Four Kings

Third King Dethroned

Defeated the third of the Four Kings

Fashion Scrub

Obtained 15 types of outfit items

Fashionista

Obtained 30 types of outfit items

Trendsetter

Obtained 50 types of outfit items

The Man Who Had Too Many Hobbies

Played 10 minigames

Heavenly VIP

Completed all hostess missions at Club Heavenly

Castle VIP

Completed all hostess missions at Castle Cabaret

Retro Gamer

Played 5 different games on the SEGA Master System

Arcade Dweller

Played 6 different games at the arcade

Pocket Circuit Pro

Unlocked the Masters Circuit in Pocket Circuit

Left in the Dust

Won 3 Rival Matches in Pocket Circuit

Bullseye

Won a game of darts

Royal Gambler

Played at the casino and gambling hall in the Castle

Rising Superstar

Went to karaoke with Akame and sang a duet

Surgical Precision

Completed a 1-Shot Challenge on normal difficulty

Locked Up

Obtained 30 items from coin lockers

Whip-Splash

Threw an enemy into the river with the Spider gadget

Like a Dragon Gaiden completion time: How long does it take to beat the spin-off?

Like a Dragon Gaiden will take you around an average of 10-15 hours to complete. However, if you are looking for a more completionist run, your playtime is likely going to go up to 20 hours.