Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Like a Dragon Gaiden guide: Best parts for each Pocket Circuit race

Like a Dragon Gaiden guide: Best parts for each Pocket Circuit race

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Nov 10, 2023 11:04 GMT
Screenshot from Yakuza Gaiden showcasing Kiryu holding a toy racing car
Pocket circuit is one of the most fun side game activities in the Like a Dragon franchise (Image via RGG Studio)

The much-loved Pocket Circuit minigame is back in Like a Dragon Gaiden. This game mode is nostalgic for anyone who has played Yakuza 0 or Kiwami, and engaged with the side activities. With his remote-controlled race car, Kiryu can prove that the Dragon of Dojima is still the best player in the game.

As usual, the Pocket Circuit minigame has a main plot that unfolds as you play, and if you need help, this guide will help you beat all the racers in Like a Dragon Gaiden.

How to win all the Pocket Circuit races in Like a Dragon Gaiden

The minigame is mainly automated (Image via RGG Studio)
The minigame is mainly automated (Image via RGG Studio)

Pocket Circuit is unlocked during Like a Dragon Gaiden Chapter 2. In this game mode, you race against AI opponents by building a small toy race car. You have little control over it once the race starts.

During the Pocket Circuit minigame in Like a Dragon Gaiden, you can boost your car by pressing specific button prompts during QTE events. But mostly, your race's outcome depends on the parts you use, and sometimes a bit of RNG.

Given below are all the car part configurations that will help you and Kiryu clear the Pocket Circuit races in Like a Dragon Gaiden.

Introductory Race (Kensuke)

  • Cost: 20
  • Parts: Slick Tires, Balanced Frame, High Torque Motor Mark II, Regular Gear, Regular Battery

Rookies Welcome Race/Kanami

  • Cost: 20
  • Parts: Slick Tires, Balanced Frame, High Torque Motor Mark II, Regular Gear, Regular Battery

Rookie Race (Yusuke)

  • Cost: 20
  • Parts: Slim Tires Plus, Super Balanced Frame, Speed Motor Plus, Balanced Gears Plus, Regular Battery

Standard Race (Kazuko)

  • Cost: 25
  • Parts: Extra Spiked Tires, Extra Metal Frame, High Torque Motor Mark II, Extra Balanced Gears, High Capacity Battery

Pro-am Race (Shiori)

  • Cost: 25
  • Parts: Extra Slick Tires, Metal Frame Plus, High Torque Motor Mark II, Regular Gears Plus, High Capacity Battery, Light Suspension

Veteran Race (Toru)

  • Cost: 30
  • Parts: Super Slick Tires, Super Balanced Frame, High Torque Motor Mark II, Extra Balanced Gears, High Capacity BatteryLight Suspension

Expert Race (Yuko)

  • Cost: 30
  • Parts: Super Soft Tires, Super Speed Frame, High Torque Motor Mark II, Godspeed Gears Plus, High Capacity Battery, Front Wing

Official Race (Saburo)

  • Cost: 30
  • Parts: Super Spiked Tires, Super Speed Frame, High Torque Motor Mark II, Godspeed Gears Plus, High Capacity Battery, Front Wing

CourStar Race (Tomoya)

  • Cost: 35
  • Parts: Ultra Slim Tires, Ultra Metal Frame, Godspeed Motor, Godspeed Gears Plus, Regular Battery, Medium Suspension, Flat Wing

Invitational Cup (Masashi)

  • Cost: 40
  • Parts: Ultra Slim Tires, Ultra Speed Frame, Godspeed Motor, Extra Boost Gears, High Capacity Battery, Light Suspension, Box Wing

Champions Cup (Keiko)

  • Cost: 40
  • Parts: Ultra Spiked Tires, Extra Rubber Frame, Extra Power Motor, Extra Power Gears, Regular Battery, Side Stabilizer 3.0, Heavy Suspension, Rainbow Wing

Expert Cup (Momozo)

  • Cost: 45
  • Parts: Ultra Slim Tires, Ultra Rocket Frame, Godspeed Motor, Ultra Godspeed Gears, Regular Battery, Heavy Suspension, Rainbow Wing

Rival Match (Ran)

  • Cost: 45
  • Parts: Ultra Slim Tires, Ultra Rocket Frame, Godspeed Motor Mark II, Ultra Regular Gears, Regular Battery, Light Suspension, Rainbow Wing

Professional Cup (Ami)

  • Cost: 40
  • Parts: Ultra Low Profile Tires, Ultra Rocket Frame, Ultra Godspeed Motor, Ultra Boost Gears, High Capacity Battery, Heavy Suspension, Rainbow Wing

Masters Cup (Gou-ou)

  • Cost: 45
  • Parts: Ultra Slim Tires, Ultra Balanced Frame, Ultra Godspeed Motor, Ultra Balanced Gears, High-Speed Battery, Heavy Suspension, Rainbow Wing

Grand Masters Cup (Masaru)

  • Cost: 50
  • Parts: Ultra Slim Tires, Ultra Metal Frame, Ultra Godspeed Motor, Ultra Boost Gears, High Capacity Battery, Side Stabilizer 3.0, Heavy Suspension, Rainbow Wing

Rival Match (Manager)

  • Cost: 40
  • Parts: Ultra Slim Tires, Ultra Balanced Frame, Ultra Godspeed Motor, Ultra Boost Gears, High-Speed Battery, Side Stabilizer 3.0, Heavy Suspension, Rainbow Wing
youtube-cover

While you can buy most of the parts from the shop, you will have to search Like a Dragon Gaiden's open world for some of them.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...