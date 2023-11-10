Like a Dragon Gaiden guide: Best parts for each Pocket Circuit race

The much-loved Pocket Circuit minigame is back in Like a Dragon Gaiden. This game mode is nostalgic for anyone who has played Yakuza 0 or Kiwami, and engaged with the side activities. With his remote-controlled race car, Kiryu can prove that the Dragon of Dojima is still the best player in the game.

As usual, the Pocket Circuit minigame has a main plot that unfolds as you play, and if you need help, this guide will help you beat all the racers in Like a Dragon Gaiden.

How to win all the Pocket Circuit races in Like a Dragon Gaiden

The minigame is mainly automated (Image via RGG Studio)

Pocket Circuit is unlocked during Like a Dragon Gaiden Chapter 2. In this game mode, you race against AI opponents by building a small toy race car. You have little control over it once the race starts.

During the Pocket Circuit minigame in Like a Dragon Gaiden, you can boost your car by pressing specific button prompts during QTE events. But mostly, your race's outcome depends on the parts you use, and sometimes a bit of RNG.

Given below are all the car part configurations that will help you and Kiryu clear the Pocket Circuit races in Like a Dragon Gaiden.

Introductory Race (Kensuke)

Cost : 20

: 20 Parts: Slick Tires, Balanced Frame, High Torque Motor Mark II, Regular Gear, Regular Battery

Rookies Welcome Race/Kanami

Cost : 20

: 20 Parts: Slick Tires, Balanced Frame, High Torque Motor Mark II, Regular Gear, Regular Battery

Rookie Race (Yusuke)

Cost : 20

: 20 Parts: Slim Tires Plus, Super Balanced Frame, Speed Motor Plus, Balanced Gears Plus, Regular Battery

Standard Race (Kazuko)

Cost : 25

: 25 Parts: Extra Spiked Tires, Extra Metal Frame, High Torque Motor Mark II, Extra Balanced Gears, High Capacity Battery

Pro-am Race (Shiori)

Cost : 25

: 25 Parts: Extra Slick Tires, Metal Frame Plus, High Torque Motor Mark II, Regular Gears Plus, High Capacity Battery, Light Suspension

Veteran Race (Toru)

Cost : 30

: 30 Parts: Super Slick Tires, Super Balanced Frame, High Torque Motor Mark II, Extra Balanced Gears, High Capacity BatteryLight Suspension

Expert Race (Yuko)

Cost : 30

: 30 Parts: Super Soft Tires, Super Speed Frame, High Torque Motor Mark II, Godspeed Gears Plus, High Capacity Battery, Front Wing

Official Race (Saburo)

Cost : 30

: 30 Parts: Super Spiked Tires, Super Speed Frame, High Torque Motor Mark II, Godspeed Gears Plus, High Capacity Battery, Front Wing

CourStar Race (Tomoya)

Cost : 35

: 35 Parts: Ultra Slim Tires, Ultra Metal Frame, Godspeed Motor, Godspeed Gears Plus, Regular Battery, Medium Suspension, Flat Wing

Invitational Cup (Masashi)

Cost : 40

: 40 Parts: Ultra Slim Tires, Ultra Speed Frame, Godspeed Motor, Extra Boost Gears, High Capacity Battery, Light Suspension, Box Wing

Champions Cup (Keiko)

Cost : 40

: 40 Parts: Ultra Spiked Tires, Extra Rubber Frame, Extra Power Motor, Extra Power Gears, Regular Battery, Side Stabilizer 3.0, Heavy Suspension, Rainbow Wing

Expert Cup (Momozo)

Cost : 45

: 45 Parts: Ultra Slim Tires, Ultra Rocket Frame, Godspeed Motor, Ultra Godspeed Gears, Regular Battery, Heavy Suspension, Rainbow Wing

Rival Match (Ran)

Cost : 45

: 45 Parts: Ultra Slim Tires, Ultra Rocket Frame, Godspeed Motor Mark II, Ultra Regular Gears, Regular Battery, Light Suspension, Rainbow Wing

Professional Cup (Ami)

Cost : 40

: 40 Parts: Ultra Low Profile Tires, Ultra Rocket Frame, Ultra Godspeed Motor, Ultra Boost Gears, High Capacity Battery, Heavy Suspension, Rainbow Wing

Masters Cup (Gou-ou)

Cost : 45

: 45 Parts: Ultra Slim Tires, Ultra Balanced Frame, Ultra Godspeed Motor, Ultra Balanced Gears, High-Speed Battery, Heavy Suspension, Rainbow Wing

Grand Masters Cup (Masaru)

Cost : 50

: 50 Parts: Ultra Slim Tires, Ultra Metal Frame, Ultra Godspeed Motor, Ultra Boost Gears, High Capacity Battery, Side Stabilizer 3.0, Heavy Suspension, Rainbow Wing

Rival Match (Manager)

Cost : 40

: 40 Parts: Ultra Slim Tires, Ultra Balanced Frame, Ultra Godspeed Motor, Ultra Boost Gears, High-Speed Battery, Side Stabilizer 3.0, Heavy Suspension, Rainbow Wing

While you can buy most of the parts from the shop, you will have to search Like a Dragon Gaiden's open world for some of them.