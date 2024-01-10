5 best action-adventure games to play while waiting for Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws is arguably one of the most anticipated games of 2024, especially for fans of the Star Wars saga. Massive Entertainment, developers of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora and Tom Clancy's The Division series, considers this title its most ambitious project yet.

Despite being Massive's first Star Wars project, the studio has plenty of experience with open-world games of this scope and scale. Built exclusively for current-generation hardware, Star Wars Outlaws aims to deliver one of the most visually stunning open-world experiences to date, courtesy of the Snowdrop engine.

With the game yet to get a confirmed release date, with only the 2024 window confirmed by Ubisoft, it's fair to say that fans will have to wait a while to get their hands on this open-world title. While you wait for Star Wars Outlaws, here are five of the best action-adventure games you should definitely try out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

From Star Wars Jedi Survivor to Starfield, here are 5 best games to try out while you wait for Star Wars Outlaws

1) Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor features a very engaging combat system (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is arguably one of the best, if not the best, recently released single-player Star Wars games. Developed by Respawn Entertainment, Jedi Survivor features an original story set within the overarching Star Wars universe, complete with callbacks to some of the most important events and characters in the original Star Wars Trilogy.

While the game's combat might take a bit of getting used to, especially due to its steep learning curve and difficulty, it's admittedly one of the most satisfying combat systems since the original KOTOR title. Apart from the challenging combat system, Star Wars Jedi Survivor's best aspect is its characters and their individual stories.

If you're looking for a good single-player Star Wars title to play while you wait for Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws, you can't go wrong with this one.

2) Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6's open-world can be truly breathtaking to look at (Image via Ubisoft)

Far Cry 6 might not be the most iconic open-world franchise. However, it's still an amazing game, especially if you're looking for something that lets you explore a beautiful tropical open-world setting while causing mindless mayhem. One of the best aspects of Far Cry 6 is its open-world itself, which, thanks to its breathtaking visuals, is a joy to explore.

Packed with an explosive campaign that doesn't overstay its welcome and a rather engaging combat system, Far Cry 6 is a fantastic choice if you're looking for a short but fun open-world experience. Much like Massive's previous titles, it's highly likely that Star Wars Outlaws will take inspiration from other Ubisoft open-world IPs, including Far Cry.

3) No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky features a vast array of planets and biomes for you to explore (Image via Hello Games)

No Man's Sky might not be a traditional open-world title, but it shares many similarities to the kind of experience Star Wars Outlaws aims to deliver in terms of its gameplay and setting. The first of many gameplay and thematic similarities between the two games is the intergalactic setting, allowing players to explore different worlds across galaxies.

Hello Games' No Man's Sky had a rough start when it was released in 2016. However, after several title updates over the last few years, the game made a massive comeback. It became one of the best space exploration and adventure experiences and one that you can play in co-op as well.

4) Red Dead Redemption 2

When it comes to open-world games, you just can't go wrong with Red Dead Redemption 2 (Image via Rockstar Games)

You can't talk about "outlaws" without talking about Red Dead Redemption. 2018's Red Dead Redemption 2 still holds its place firmly as one of the best narrative-driven open-world action-adventure games. From a gorgeous, living, and breathing open world for players to explore to a rich, heartfelt, and very personal story, RDR2 is the pinnacle of modern narrative-driven adventure games.

Considering Ubisoft's upcoming open-world Star Wars title will feature an intergalactic outlaw as its protagonist, Red Dead Redemption 2 is the ideal choice if you're looking for something thematically similar.

5) Starfield

Starfield's open-world and intergalactic exploration can be quite engaging and immersive (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Similarly to No Man's Sky, Starfield is a perfect choice if you're looking for a game focused on intergalactic exploration, with a good dose of space combat thrown into the mix. While No Man's Sky is more about exploration and discovery, Starfield, akin to previous Bethesda Game Studios games, is more about narrative, given it's still a role-playing game at its core.

Starfield's open world is broken into several self-contained areas, i.e., planets, which you can explore to your heart's content. While the open-world and gameplay systems are quite different from what you come to expect from a traditional Ubisoft open-world experience, it still is a game that shares a ton of thematic similarities.

Additionally, with the amount of content Starfield offers, it makes for the perfect game you can play to kill time while waiting for Star Wars Outlaws.

