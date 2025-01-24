The Ghost Ri-Durrr skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 5 Season 4, with the update 32.20. The character in question is a remix version of the original character known as Beef Boss introduced back in Chapter 1 Season 5. According to what is known, Ghost Ri-Durrr is an iteration of Ghost Rider in Fortnite's reality. This makes the individual canon in the MCU and part of the Marvel Series in-game.

Given the legacy and (rather comedic appearance of the character), Epic Games made sure to give them a LEGO Style. You can cosplay as Ghost Ri-Durrr and explore LEGO Fortnite Odyssey seeds. However, keep in mind that in the LEGO reality, the character has no powers. While his set might be ablaze, the fire is not even real. So take care while exploring and try not to wander off into enemy territory alone.

That said, here is how to get Ghost Ri-Durrr skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

How to get the Ghost Ri-Durrr skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase the Ghost Ri-Durrr skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of January 24, 2025, the Ghost Ri-Durrr skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Spotlight - Marvel" Tab. It can be purchased via the Ghost Ri-Durrr Bundle and is associated with the Ghost Ri-Durrr Set.

The set comprises these six cosmetic items:

If you want everything in the Ghost Ri-Durrr Bundle, you can purchase it for 2,200 V-Bucks at a discounted price. You may also choose to acquire the items separately, except for The Ri-Durrr (Loading Screen).

The Ghost Ri-Durrr skin in Fortnite can be purchased separately (Image via Epic Games)

Ghost Ri-Durrr (Outfit) + Ghost Ri-Durrr (LEGO Outfit) and Fryer Fire (Back Bling) can be purchased together for 1,500 V-Bucks. Mephisto's Spatula (Pickaxe) and Flame Broiled (Wrap + Reactive + Animated) can be purchased for 800 and 500 V-Bucks respectively.

How long will the Ghost Ri-Durrr skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Ghost Ri-Durrr will remain listed until January 26, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Ghost Ri-Durrr skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till January 26, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. Ghost Ri-Durrr will return sometime in the future, as they are not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

